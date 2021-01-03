Two trampers missing near Dunedin after wild weather hit South Island found safe and well

Police say they were notified of the missing trampers about 3.35pm on Saturday. (File photo)

Two trampers reported missing just north of Dunedin on Saturday have been found at Jubilee hut by volunteers.

A police spokeswoman said the pair were located at about 4am in the hut and were “well”.

They were expected to walk out today, depending on the weather.

A comment on a post on the Dunedin Land Search and Rescue Facebook page said the missing party had been “located safe and well in a hut in the Silver Peaks”.

“Well done to the search teams operating in atrocious weather conditions.”.

On Saturday at 3.35pm police were notified two people were overdue from a tramp in Upper Waitati.

The police spokeswoman said poor weather had actually prevented the land search team from going into the area.

The Department of Conservation described the multiple routes through Silver Peaks as “challenging” and in “rugged country”.