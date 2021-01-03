Weather: More thunder and rain coming after floods, road closures and travel warnings

Flooding hits South Island during long weekend as waves can been seen on the road in Whangamata.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for most areas of the country with possible downpours bringing 25 to 40 mm of rain and hailstones larger than 20mm in diameter.

The worst hit areas were expected to be across the North Island, Otago and Canterbury – including Christchurch.

The Bay of Plenty has experienced strong, persistent rainfall and was also under the severe thunderstorm watch.

Road closures are affecting many parts of Otago and motorists have been urged to check conditions before heading anywhere.

Saturday saw roads closed in parts of the South Island and Civil Defence urge drivers to delay travel to avoid being stranded. Flooding also hit parts of Waikato on Saturday.

Police have confirmed two overdue trampers who were reported overdue from Jubilee Hutt, north of Dunedin, in the heart of the heavy rain area, were found by rescuers at 4am on Sunday.

They were understood to be well and would walk out with search and rescue volunteers if the weather played ball.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said rain – focused in North Otago and parts of Canterbury – was caused by a slow-moving low wrapped up in semi-tropical air.

Rainfall gauges and the rain radar showed heavy downpours in the 36 hours up to midnight Saturday with a "significant number” of places recording 100mm to 200mm in that period.

One rain gauge between Dunedin and Ōamaru recorded 214mm in that period.

That South Island weather system was moving off to the east on Sunday morning but that wasn’t making room for blue skies.

Lyn Dolly/Supplied Heavy rain flooded Ruru St in Whangamatā.

MetService warned eastern Otago was still expected to get showers on Sunday and some would be heavy with some thunder and localised downpours possible.

A heavy rain watch was in place for parts of Buller, where thunder was possible, until Sunday afternoon.

Emergency Management Otago Group Controller Matt Alley said three state highways remained closed in the region in the morning, with numerous local roads also affected by surface flooding, slips, washouts and debris.

Some councils in the region had issued boil bater notices for communities whose water supplies had been affected by the flooding.

“As people look to resume their travels this morning, we recommend they check the roading conditions before they leave, respect all road closure signs and detours, and allow extra time to navigate their way to their destination.”

Highway closures remain in place including SH 90 from Waikoikoi to Tapanui and SH 87 from Kyeburn, west of Dunedin to Outram remained closed due to a washout of the Kokonga Bridge.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area between Otematata to Aviemoredue due to flooding.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said some motorists were stranded by road closures.

But, where he was holidaying, at Otematata in inland Waitaki, it was a blue sky morning on Sunday with more rough weather was expected.

Supplied/Stuff Roads and bridges in Central Otago have been closed due to flooding after heavy rain. Pictured: Scotts Lane was closed due to flooding.

“It’s just about being organised for the eventualities but not being able to do much about it except react.”

Meanwhile, a slow moving rough was bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to Bay of Plenty and Kawerau, with downpours of up to 40mm an hour possible.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips,” MetService warned.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

After an influx of people into Waikaia for Christmas, the northern Southland township is nearly deserted again.

Waikaia campground owner Greame Coats said three quarters of the campers had left the campground Saturday afternoon because of the flooding.

Coats had taken a drive towards Piano Flat, north of the town, to check on water levels and it didn’t take long to realise they were in for heavy rain.

It was reminiscent of the 1984 floods, when the town had experienced heavy rain, Coats said.

Once the rain had cleared, Coats expected the campers would return, as most had left their caravans behind and many were regulars that stayed over summer, he said.

Waikaia Brown Owl Cafe owner Lindsay Brown said the majority of campers had left the town before flood waters blocked the only way in or out of the town.

The only way into the town was through the Waikaka township but even then a 4WD vehicle would be recommended to battle the flood waters, Brown said.

The store was well stocked for the residents and few remaining campers in Waikaia and roads were expected to be cleared about 3pm.

He didn't expect the store to be busy on Sunday.

“There won’t be a great demand for ice cream today.”

Compared to last year's February floods, there was a similar amount of rainwater volume but Brown hadn’t noticed the same amount of debris causing damage.

He wondered if when the flood water levels dropped it would have lifted the tarseal on the roads as it had in the February floods.