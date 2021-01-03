Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch lifted as heavy rain causes flooding, road closures

Flooding hits South Island during long weekend as waves can been seen on the road in Whangamata.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been lifted after being in place for most of the country.

Between 1pm and 3pm, 1636 lightning strikes were counted across the country, with MetService warning there were more to come.

Jim and Vicky Pollard/Supplied Huge storm cloud looming over Timaru Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and hail has caused flooding in the South Island leading to road closures.

Hail fell over the Waitaki district in the afternoon and battered Timaru to the north for about five minutes.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) shift manager Jill Higginson said fire crews were on standby in Waimate, between Queen and Glasgow streets, waiting for rain to subside before clearing flooding.

Value Village owner Suzie Paulin said she had been stuffing towels under her shop doors to prevent water from coming in.

She said water was almost knee-height.

“The whole town is under quite a lot of water.’’

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Fire crews are on standby to pump water from Waimate's main street on Sunday afternoon.

The Bay of Plenty had experienced strong, persistent rainfall.

Flooding closed State Highway 2 near Whakatāne, between Kutarere and Taneatua. No detour was available and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

On nearby Waiotahi Valley Rd, flooding blocked the road, with smaller cars near submerged, according to one driver.

There was also a slip across the highway at Waimana Gorge, between Taneatua and Waimana.

Waka Kotahi said it hopes to reopen State Highway 2 through the Waimana Gorge later tonight if water levels drop enough to allow contractors to sweep the road.

Road closures were still affecting many parts of Otago and motorists were urged to check conditions before heading anywhere.

Rachael Comer/Stuff Dark clouds over Timaru on Sunday afternoon.

Police confirmed two trampers who were reported overdue from Jubilee Hut, north of Dunedin, in the heart of the heavy rain area, were found by rescuers at 4am on Sunday.

They were flown to Dunedin by helicopter about 10am.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said the rain – focused in North Otago and parts of Canterbury – was caused by a slow-moving low wrapped up in semi-tropical air.

Rainfall gauges and the rain radar showed heavy downpours in the 36 hours up to midnight Saturday with a “significant number” of places recording 100 millimetres to 200mm in that period.

One rain gauge between Dunedin and Ōamaru recorded 214mm.

The weather system moved off to the east of the South Island on Sunday morning, but was not making room for blue skies.

Localised downpours appeared in small clusters across the eastern coast of the South Island, where a severe thunderstorm watch remained in place on Sunday evening.

There had been downpours near Timaru, Waimate, and Dunedin, MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters said, adding that Sunday's weather was much better than the day before.

He said Monday would be another improvement for much of the South Island’s east coast.

It would be mostly fine for Timaru and Wanaka, while Dunedin and Oamaru would be cloudy, with some showers. Central Otago was expected to get afternoon showers, he said.

Lyn Dolly/Supplied Heavy rain flooded Ruru St in Whangamatā.

Three state highways remained closed in Otago on Sunday: SH90 from Waikoikoi to Tapanui, SH87 from Kyeburn to Outram, and SH83 from Otematata to Aviemoredue.

Numerous local roads were also affected by surface flooding, slips, washouts and debris.

“As people look to resume their travels this morning, we recommend they check the roading conditions before they leave, respect all road closure signs and detours, and allow extra time to navigate their way to their destination,” Emergency Management Otago Group controller Matt Alley said.

Middlemarch residents were asked not to flush their toilets until further notice after a power cut on Sunday afternoon.

The Dunedin City Council (DCC) said a lightning strike cut power to Middlemarch about 2.30pm, but it was restored just after 7pm. Toilets can now be flushed.

Flooding and wastewater surcharges have affected the community’s drinking water and residents are only advised to drink water from bores if it has been filtered.

A water tanker has been set up in the Strath Taieri Community Hall.

SCOTT HATTON/Supplied Lightning strikes above Avondale, Auckland on Sunday.

Some councils had also issued boil water notices for communities whose water supplies had been affected by the flooding, including Otematata and Duntroon in the Waitaki district, while those in the Waihemo area were asked to conserve water.

The Waitaki District Council also closed the Kakanui Bridge after engineers raised concerns about the loading of water created by a log jam.

“As more debris continues to hit the log jam the impact is felt through the entire structure and the water level will need to drop before equipment can be brought in to begin to clear this.”

The bridge was closed to cyclists, motorists and pedestrians until the equipment could be brought in and the log jam was cleared. A detour was available.

Supplied/Stuff Roads and bridges in Central Otago have been closed due to flooding after heavy rain. Pictured: Scotts Lane was closed due to flooding.

Meanwhile, a slow moving rough was bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to Bay of Plenty and Kawerau, with downpours of up to 40mm an hour possible.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips,” MetService warned.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

After an influx of people into Waikaia for Christmas, the northern Southland township was nearly deserted again.

Brodie Jaeger/Supplied Flooding near Opotiki is nearly submerging small cars.

Waikaia campground owner Greame Coats said three quarters of the campers left the campground Saturday afternoon because of the flooding.

Coats had driven towards Piano Flat, north of the town, to check on water levels and it did not take long to realise they were in for heavy rain.

It was reminiscent of the 1984 floods, when the town had experienced heavy rain, he said.

Once the rain had cleared, Coats expected the campers would return, as most had left their caravans behind and many were regulars that stayed over summer.

Renske Terpstra/Supplied Storm front passing by Rangitata Beach

Waikaia Brown Owl Cafe owner Lindsay Brown said most campers left before floodwaters blocked the only way in or out of the town.

The store was well stocked for residents and the few remaining campers in Waikaia, and the roads were expected to be cleared about 3pm.

“There won’t be a great demand for icecream today.”

There had been a similar amount of rain compared to last February’s flood, but Brown had not noticed the same amount of debris causing damage.

He said he wondered whether the tarseal on the roads would lift when the flooding eased, as it had in the February flood.