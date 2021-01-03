Waikeria Prison: Corrections minister should honour requests for 'humane treatment', justice groups say

Prisoners could be seen on the roof of a unit at Waikeria Prison following riots which began on Tuesday.

A criminal justice group is calling on the corrections minister to step in to de-escalate the protest at Waikato's Waikeria Prison.

JustSpeak director Tania Sawicki Mead said the prisoners were asking for basic human rights and Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis should honour their requests.

Amnesty International Aotearoa NZ has also called for immediate action from the minister, and said tactics used shouldn't further deny the humanity of the men involved.

A riot began at Waikeria after 17 inmates started several fires on Tuesday and then took control of the prison's top jail.

Photos taken by Stuff showed an entire wing, at least 100 metres long, appeared destroyed with the roof a tangled web of debris.

One man surrendered on the third day of the incident.

On New Year's Day, Ministry of Corrections incident controller Jeanette Burns said the prisoners had forced their way into a room used to store power tools, shields, batons and body armour.

But Sawicki Mead said the men were “shining a light on the inhumane conditions in this prison and demanding basic human rights for those in Waikeria”.

TOM LEE/STUFF Jeremy Lightfoot, Chief Executive of Corrections talks to the media about the ongoing riot at Waikeria Prison.

Those included clean drinking water, hygienic eating facilities, and “the bare minimum of sanitation including toilet paper and clean clothes”, Sawicki Mead said.

And they're the same “abject conditions” recently highlighted in a report by the Chief Ombudsman after an unannounced inspection of the prison, Sawicki Mead said.

JustSpeak has called for Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis to de-escalate the Waikeria protest in a way that protects the “safety, dignity, and human and legal rights” of the men, a statement said.

SUPPLIED The men are demanding basic human rights for people in Waikeria, JustSpeak director Tania Sawicki Mead said.

A spokesman for Davis has previously said he will not intervene, or comment on the situation until it was resolved.

Corrections and emergency services needed space to do their job safely, he said.

“We don’t need to have politicians going in and getting involved in the meantime.”

However, JustSpeak saw this as an opportunity for Davis and the Department of Corrections to show commitment to the values underpinning their own Hōkai Rangi strategy, Sawicki Mead said.

“Protestors at Waikeria are asking for an end to inhumane treatment and the provision of basic needs like clean and adequate clothing, food and water - something that all of us, no matter who we are, all deserve.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff A spokesman for Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis has said he won't comment until the Waikeria situation is resolved.

Amnesty International Aotearoa NZ has also said it had a steady stream of reports outlining “deeply concerning practices in prisons around the country”, such as issues with seclusion and restraint, a statement said.

The group wanted Davis to make sure the inmates’ human rights are protected.

“The protesters in detention have already raised concerns about inhumane treatment. Further denying the humanity of all involved through tactics such as using excessive force, or withholding food and water, will only escalate an already difficult situation.”

Issues at Waikeria – detailed in the Chief Ombudsman's report – included men double-bunking in cells designed for one person, and problems with the provision and quality of clothing and bedding, the group said.

Amnesty International has asked for an end to “specific dehumanising practices” and for an inquiry into the state of the prison system.