Two people airlifted to hospital after UTV crash on West Coast

Remains of the Blackwater Shaft at the historic gold mining town of Waiuta. (file photo)

Two people have been airlifted to hospital following a utility “side-by-side” crash in a remote area of the West Coast.

The incident, which involved a UTV farm vehicle, happened about 4pm on Saturday in the Waiuta Valley, between Reefton and Ikamatua.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said three helicopters were dispatched to the scene, from Greymouth, Nelson, and Christchurch.

She said two people had been injured, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Euan Stratford said the Greymouth helicopter winched the two patients from the scene, who were then transferred to the other helicopters.

The seriously injured patient was then airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, with the moderately injured patient flown to Nelson Hospital.