Two people flown to hospital after UTV crash on West Coast

Remains of the Blackwater Shaft at the historic gold mining town of Waiuta. (File photo)

Two people have been flown to hospital after a utility “side-by-side” vehicle crashed in a remote area of the West Coast.

The incident, which involved a UTV farm vehicle, happened about 4pm on Saturday in the Waiuta Valley, between Reefton and Ikamatua.

A St John spokeswoman said three rescue helicopters were sent to the scene, from Greymouth, Nelson, and Christchurch.

One person was seriously injured and a second had moderate injuries.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Euan Stratford said the Greymouth helicopter crew winched the injured pair from the crash scene, then transferred them to the other helicopters.

The seriously injured person was then flown to Christchurch Hospital, while the moderately injured person was flown to Nelson Hospital.