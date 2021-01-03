Husband mourns loss of kind, gentle soul-mate in cycling accident

Blenheim woman Kana Hirose, pictured here with her husband Otto Lijzenga, died following a freak cycling accident near Nelson on Christmas Eve.

The husband of a woman who died in a cycling accident near Nelson is mourning the loss of his “soul mate”.

Fifty-year-old Blenheim woman Kana Hirose died after a freak accident while cycling on the Great Taste Cycle Trail, south of Nelson, on Christmas Eve.

Hirose's husband Otto Lijzenga said the loss of his wife, who he had been married to since 2016, had left a void which would never fully disappear.

“She was my total match, my soul mate, my twin. I would joke to people that she was my sister.

“One word that sums her up, apart from being loving and kind was her gentleness.

“All we wanted to do was spend every second together. We were really close, not just as a loving couple but spiritually as well.”

The accident happened while the couple were on their fourth and final day of a ride around Tasman, and were heading north to Nelson from Tapawera.

Neil Smith/Supplied The accident happened near Spooners Tunnel on the Great Taste Trail south of Nelson.

About a kilometre below the gently sloping track at Spooners Tunnel, the couple approached a branch hanging over the track.

Lijzenga said while he dodged underneath it, his wife lost control of her bike trying to avoid it and fell off after ending up in some loose gravel.

During the fall the bike's handlebars pushed into her stomach, rupturing her liver.

“Because of her expression of pain I quickly realised it was not a slight fall. I just rushed to her, she was pointing towards her tummy.”

Lijzenga said while he struggled to find cellphone reception to call for emergency services, he couldn’t leave his wife in the state she was in.

Otto Lijzenga Lizenga said apart from being loving and kind, the word that best summed up his wife Kana was her gentleness.

Eventually he managed to get hold of 111, and two other passing cyclists stopped to help and give CPR.

“Her health deteriorated quickly, she was fading in and out of consciousness.”

With no landing place for the chopper, medics and a defibrillator were winched down, but Hirose could not be revived and died at the scene.

Lijzenga said the couple's shared Gnostic faith had been helping him to get through the loss.

“[From a spiritual perspective] knowing where she is now, that is a great comfort to me.

He said he would be raising some money to go towards the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter for their rescue efforts, and to the Elim Church in Blenheim for their generosity in opening their doors for Hirose's celebration of life ceremony next week.