Police investigating man's death in Christchurch

A police tent has been set up on the property.

Police are investigating the death of a man at a Christchurch property.

Police were called to the man's death at a Linwood property in England St, near the corner with Hereford St, about 2.50pm on Sunday.

A scene guard is in place and will stay there overnight.

A police spokeswoman earlier said they were “working to determine the full circumstances.”

Steven Walton/Stuff Police were called to the property about 2.50pm on Sunday.

A post-mortem is due to be undertaken on Monday.

Just before 9pm on Sunday, two police cars were at the scene, and tape was across the front of the property. A large blue tent was in the driveway.

A nearby resident, Shea, who declined to give his last name, said there had previously been suspicious activity at the property and people were always coming and going.

