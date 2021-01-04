Thunder coming to North Island as wild summer rumbles on

Heavy rain in Whangamata on Saturday afternoon caused the streets to be flooded.

New Zealand's tempestuous summer continues on Monday with a severe thunderstorm watch in place for much of the central North Island.

MetService issued the watch on Monday morning for eastern Waikato, inland Bay of Plenty including Rotorua, Taupō, inland parts of Gisborne, and northern Hawke's Bay.

Thunderstorms could be severe, particularly between 2pm and 10pm on Monday and localised downpours could be up to 40mm, MetService warned. Hail was also possible.

Rainfall of that level could cause surface and flash flooding and could lead to slips. Driving would be hazardous, it warned.

The weather was caused by warm and humid air with light winds that meant clouds could accumulate.

It is the latest in three days of wild weather around New Zealand.

Brodie Jaeger/Supplied Flooding near Opotiki was nearly submerging small cars.

Between 1pm and 3pm on Sunday, 1636 lightning strikes were counted across the country while heavy rain and hail caused flooding and road closures in parts of the country.

Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, and Otago were among the hardest hit.