Thunderstorms hit North Island as wild summer rumbles on

Heavy rain in Whangamata on Saturday afternoon caused the streets to be flooded.

New Zealand's tempestuous summer continues on Monday with a severe thunderstorm watch in place for much of the central North Island.

MetService issued an updated watch on Monday afternoon for Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty including Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne, and Hawke's Bay.

Thunderstorms could be severe, particularly between 3pm and 10pm on Monday and localised downpours could be up to 40mm, MetService warned. Hail was also possible.

Rainfall of that level could cause surface and flash flooding and could lead to slips. Driving would be hazardous, it warned.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch lifted as heavy rain causes flooding, road closures

* Weather: Severe thunderstorm brings torrential rain and hail to Timaru and Waimate

* Waikaia River water levels highest ever recorded around Piano Flat



The weather was caused by warm and humid air with light winds that meant clouds could accumulate.

It is the latest in three days of wild weather around New Zealand.

Brodie Jaeger/Supplied Flooding near Opotiki was nearly submerging small cars.

Between 1pm and 3pm on Sunday, 1636 lightning strikes were counted across the country while heavy rain and hail caused flooding and road closures in parts of the country.

Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, and Otago were among the hardest hit.

Weather warnings had since been lifted for the South Island,but several southern highways remained closed on Monday due to flooding: SH90 (Waikoikoi to Tapanui), SH83 (Otematata to Aviemore), SH87 (Kyeburn to Middlemarch), and SH82 (Kurow to Ikawai).