Former inmate rubbishes claims of poor conditions, blames 501s for role in Waikeria Prison unrest

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says the Waikeria prison top jail has been destroyed

A former inmate at Waikeria Prison has rubbished claims of poor conditions at the jail and claimed the presence of deported Australian gang members was a more likely cause for the unrest.

The prison was the scene of a five-night standoff, with prisoners lighting multiple fires which destroyed the “top jail” facility at the prison.

Family members of the protesters said their complaints about conditions at the prison were dismissed before the protest took place.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Guards at the Waikeria Prison unit which has been the scene of a riot after fires were lit in an exercise yard.

However, the former inmate Stuff spoke to, who wished to remain anonymous, said he believed the more likely cause of the trouble were Mongols and Comanchero gang members, five of whom were deportees from Australia.

READ MORE:

* Waikeria Prison surrender: Family members claim complaints about 'disgusting' conditions made, despite Corrections saying otherwise

* Waikeria Prison protest: Māori Council calls for calm, asks politicians to stand back

* Waikeria Prison: Corrections Minister won't step in to negotiate stand-off

* Prisoner surrenders on day 3 of riot, as inmates call on MP for help

* Waikeria Prison: Inmates protesting about conditions, lack of supplies



”Just s... stirring,” he said.

“When they were deported they should have been put straight into maximum security.”

The man also dismissed claims prisoners were kept in dirty clothing and denied access to water.

”A lot of crap. We have a clothing locker, go down there, change your clothing.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff National Party Corrections spokesperson Simeon Brown, pictured outside Waikeria Prison, said an independent inquiry was needed into the prison unrest.

He admitted the tap water was “s...” but claimed prisoners were supplied with bottled drinking water, including bottles from a chiller in the summer months.

”You could just go and help yourself,” he said.

”They’re just full of crap.”

National Corrections spokesperson Simeon Brown told Stuff he wanted to see an independent inquiry launched into the prison unrest, including examining the role of deported Australian biker gang members.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Prisoners can be seen on the roof of a unit at Waikeria Prison following riots which began on Tuesday.

”We can’t remain naive as a country about the increasing gang numbers we’re seeing, including the 501s,” he said.

”This can’t just be some internal investigation.”

Brown said he wanted any probe to get to the bottom of what motivated the disturbance, and what plans Corrections had in place to deal with such a scenario.

Brown’s call was echoed by John Baron-Crangle, also a former Waikeria inmate.

“Every one of those prisoners should be independently interviewed, a big ask but if we want to know what went wrong,” he said.

Baron-Crangle also described the prison as “not fit for purpose”.

He said access to water was an issue, as well as prisoners spending too long in their cells.

“Staff have not been doing what they’re meant to do, senior management have covered it up,” he said.

“It all flows on from senior management, heads should roll.”

Rotorua-based lawyer Tim Braithwaite also backed claims the prison was outdated and not fit for purpose.

“Like Alcatraz, it’s just the most horrible place.”

Braithwaite also said he was not surprised at the disturbance.

“Just a matter of time when you keep people in cages, treat them like animals.”

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis was unable to respond to Stuff questions but a spokesperson said three reviews are under way, an operational review being carried out by Corrections chief custodial officer, an independent inquiry being led by the chief inspector and a police investigation.