Invercargill man jumps into Bluff harbour to catch wild salmon

Shane Evans-Rautahi reckons there is a couple of meals in the wild salmon he caught by jumping into Bluff Harbour.

His line wasn’t strong enough to lift the salmon out of the water, so he asked his partner to hold the fishing rod while he jumped off the ferry wharf to catch it.

“I pretty much jumped in my clothes, I didn’t have time to think about it,” Evans-Rautahi said.

Luckily for him, the salmon kept swimming by him until he grabbed it, put a hand into its gills and climbed up a ladder on the side of the wharf.

“It took me 10 to 15 minutes in the water to get it ... it was a 10 or 12 pounder [4.5kg to 5.4kg].”

Evans-Rautahi, who caught the salmon during the holidays, said he made steaks out of the fillets and smoked the head, bones and fins.

When realising he had hooked a fish, Evans-Rautahi initially thought it was a barracuda but happily changed his mind when reeling it in.

“It was a good day for fishing ... we’d only been there 15 minutes before we caught it.”

Evans-Rautahi was fishing with his partner Millie Molloy and 7-year-old daughter Frankie Tosh.