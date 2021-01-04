Christchurch man 'shocked and embarrassed' by racial profiling over tā moko

A Christchurch man felt discriminated against when he visited Rockpool bar on Saturday and was questioned over his tā moko.

A Christchurch man says he was shocked and embarrassed after being racially profiled at a bar because of his tā moko.

The man, who did not want to be named, said he was discriminated against when he tried to enter The Rockpool over the weekend.

In an Instagram post responding to the incident, The Rockpool noted it had a dress code that meant customers with facial tattoos, offensive tattoos and gang related tattoos may not be admitted to the premises.

Stacy Squires/Stuff A visitor to the Rockpool bar felt discriminated against when he was questions over his ta moko.

However, cultural tattoos and tā moko did not fall into this category, and staff would undergo further training “on how to identify and differentiate between different tattoos”.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The Rockpool closed when Canterbury’s earthquakes struck, but reopened in the same place in 2015.

READ MORE:

* Person of the Year 2020 nominee: Puna Wano-Bryant walks Te Tiriti talk

* 'It's definitely appropriation': Use of tā moko in Cyberpunk 2077 video game

* 'Stop stereotyping us as criminals', say people with facial tattoos

* Man refused over facial tattoos told he has no grounds for human rights complaint

* Man refused entry to Christchurch bar because of his facial tattoos



The man said he wanted to find a bar that served Guinness – his "favourite” – and approached the “four guards'' at The Rockpool to ask if they served it.

Screenshot/Instagram The Rockpool issued a statement on Instagram saying it welcomes those with cultural tattoos into its premises.

“I was not intoxicated, I was nicely dressed and polite,” he said.

As he walked up, he said guards suggested he visit another bar.

When he asked what the problem was, he was told the manager needed to look at him because he “had a facial tattoo”.

“I said are we going to go down this path? This is not a facial tattoo, it's a mataora, it's a lot different ... I couldn't believe it was happening,” he said.

It felt ... like I was the naughty kid or the drunk guy being held back, which is not the case. I wasn't intoxicated, I just wanted a bar that had my favourite drink.”

Alden Williams/Stuff The Rockpool and Micky Finn’s on Hereford St have long been popular bars in central Christchurch.

The manager asked what his problem was, then said the bar owners had a policy of not allowing entry to anyone with “offensive or facial tattoos or a bad attitude”.

''I was pretty shocked, I have never come across such blatant racism and racial profiling ... this is a cultural marking, it is not a gang tattoo.”

He was also asked to explain tattoos on his arms.

'’On one arm is a religious sleeve which references my personal faith. He said 'well what's that on your other arm?' I said that's a cultural sleeve, that's a moko. I have my whakapapa on my face.''

The man said he felt “stripped down, interrogated and embarrassed”.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Jesse Wright was refused admission to The Rockpool bar on his 22nd birthday because of his facial tattoos.

Eventually he was told he had a “good attitude”.

“He said they didn't sell Guinness, but he said I was welcome to sit at the bar. I thought ‘nah – after such an interrogation, I am not going to give you my money or company after that behaviour’.”

The Rockpool contacted him after he shared a video of the incident online, but he hadn’t replied.

''People keep getting rejected from their bar for years. They are only apologising because they got caught again.''

In 2015, artist Jesse Wright was refused entry to the bar and said he was mocked by bouncers when he tried to explain the meaning of his non-gang related facial tattoos.

The bar’s instagram post stated that, in this instance, its new security asked the manager to review the patron in relation to the dress code.

“The patron was not refused entry ... going forward we will endeavour to train all our staff on how to identify and differentiate between different tattoos to avoid instances of this happening in the future.”

The Rockpool has been approached for further comment.

The man involved in the latest incident said Aotearoa would not tolerate bigotry and racism.

“‘Mata' means face and 'ora' means life, mataora is face life, if you have a moko on your face you have given life to your face. It is a beautiful thing and that is how it should be looked at,” he said.

“'If you discriminate against Māori and our cultural markings you are racially incompetent ... I can't believe this is still happening in 2021.”