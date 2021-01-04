Homecare workers to strike, saying they can't afford to 'live decent lives'

Home support workers are preparing to strike for three days over hours and leave entitlement.

About 90 care workers employed by Lifewise Trust in Auckland will walk off the job from Tuesday morning.

They want more guaranteed hours and better bereavement and sick leave, after negotiations that have rumbled on for more than 18 months have failed to result in a collective agreement.

The workers are members of the E Tū union. Union director Kirsty McCully said a lack of guaranteed hours leaves the workers on “poverty wages”.

“Since zero-hour contracts were outlawed, the number of hours these workers perform has gone down,” she said, meaning their take-home pay has decreased even as wages have risen.

Lifewise is an Auckland-based community social development organisation which employs the support workers to look after the elderly and people with disabilities for Auckland District Health Board.

“Lifewise does a lot of good work in the community, and they say they stand for social justice, but there’s a double standard at Lifewise when their own workforce of homecare workers can’t afford to live decent lives,” care worker and E tū delegate Helen Taufa said.

Lifewise had agreed to some additional sick and bereavement leave, but went back on the agreement after the Covid lockdowns, McCully said.

She said that with only the minimum five sick days, workers sometimes felt under pressure to go to work when they weren't “100 per cent well”, but worried about putting their vulnerable clients at risk.

So far, Lifewise had refused to come to the table to discuss leave entitlements and guaranteed hours, she said.

The long negotiation has left workers feeling “disrespected”, she said.

“It’s a shame to have to call out an organisation which otherwise does good work, but Lifewise, if it truly supports justice for the community, should get its own house in order first and stop contributing to these societal issues of poverty and inequality.”

McCully said it was an equity issue for the all-women and largely Pasifika workforce.

In December, an inquiry into low pay for Pacific workers was launched by Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner, Saunoamaali'i Dr Karanina Sumeo.

E Tū has invited Sumeo to meet with Lifewise homecare workers, McCully said.

A spokesperson for Lifewise said “as Lifewise is liaising with E Tū in good faith and due to the confidential matter of the discussions, we are not in a position to make a comment at this stage.”