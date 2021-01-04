Young girl drowns at Lake Rotokawau in Rotorua

A young girl has died at Lake Rotokawau in Rotorua after drowning.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 4:35pm, a police spokeswoman said.

Her death will be referred to the coroner.

Lake Rotokawau is a small lake four kilometres east of Lake Rotorua.

Ngāti Rangiteaorere Koromatua Council co-chair Dr Ken Kennedy said he would visit the lake on Tuesday to perform karakia and place a rāhui on the lake until further notice.

In a statement, Kennedy said he had been told the child was four years old.