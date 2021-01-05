Man who allegedly fired gun at police before crashing car under guard in hospital

Emergency services remove the man from a stolen car - a green Mazda - after he allegedly fired a gun at police before crashing into a patrol car on Kimbolton Rd in Feilding.

A 30-year-old man who allegedly twice fired a gun at police during a pursuit through wider Manawatū, is handcuffed to a hospital bed and under police guard.

The man said nothing during a court appearance at Palmerston North Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who was granted name suppression, was arrested on Monday evening after a series of incidents in Horowhenua and Manawatū that day.

Police said a man was seen driving erratically in Foxton at 5.30pm, and failed to stop when requested.

Richard Calverley/Supplied The driver who allegedly shot at police is taken away from the crash on a stretcher.

That man then drove back around and fired at an officer, his shot missing.

The gunman hijacked a vehicle at Foxton Beach before driving to Feilding, where he again fired at police before crashing into a patrol car on Kimbolton Rd.

He was removed from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to hospital in a serious condition just after 7.30pm.

The accused was in obvious pain during his brief court appearance on Tuesday as court staff, a police prosecutor, duty lawyer Tim Hesketh​ and Judge Jonathan Krebs​ crammed into the man's hospital room.

He had bandages on his right arm and thumb, while a tube ran from his stomach.

His left wrist was handcuffed to his bed.

He faces seven charges: using a gun against police in Foxton and Feilding, failing to stop for police in both towns, the aggravated robbery of a Mazda in Foxton, unlawfully carrying a cut-down .22 pistol and driving recklessly.

The summary of facts – a document detailing his alleged crimes – lay under a tray holding his uneaten lunch; an apple, an unused sick bag and a half-empty water jug and cup.

Hesketh said he had explained the nature of the charges to the man, who had applied for legal aid but did not apply for bail.

Hesketh asked for the man's name to be suppressed until his next appearance later in January.

The man nodded along when the judge explained how he would stay in custody.

The judge suppressed the reasons for name suppression.

Richard Calverley/Supplied The stolen green Mazda collided with a mufti police car, right.

The woman forced out of her car at Foxton Beach has been approached by Stuff, but did not wish to comment.

A family member, who did not want to be named, said in a message her cousin was leaving home when a car swerved in front of her, forcing her to stop.

The driver approached her, with the gun pointed at the ground, and opened her door.

“She saw the gun and asked what she had done wrong. He said, ‘nothing I just need your car’. She jumped out, he jumped in, passed her her handbag and phone, and he left.

“[The] gun was never pointed at her.”

A witness to the crash in Feilding, who didn’t want to be named, said the fleeing vehicle was heading towards the township on Kimbolton Rd when it hit two sets of road spikes at the Kiwitea Stream bridge and crashed into a police car blocking the road.

“It spun out, then there were officers running around with guns saying, ‘get the f... out of the car’.”

David Unwin/Stuff The residue of the chaos from the night before on Kimbolton Rd.

Liz Calverley, 82, rushed out of her home to the rear of her section when she heard an “almighty crash”.

She heard two gunshots, then a neighbour yelled at her and her family to go back inside.

“I got behind the trunk of the tree because it’s wide, because I didn’t know who was shooting and which way they were going to go.”

Strangely the next sound was music, as the car’s stereo continued to play despite the front of the vehicle being smashed in.

“You could just hear this singing voice that was really, really loud, ringing out until someone turned it off. It just sounded so odd.”

Her son Richard Calverley, who was visiting from the United States, said there were 10 to 12 police cars at the scene, including the armed offenders’ squad. He recalled hearing three to five gun shots.

There was talk of a fire among the first responders, before a police officer grabbed a fire extinguisher doused the Mazda.

“Things happened so quickly.”

Firefighters worked to remove the man who remained trapped in the vehicle for about 30 minutes as police officers removed rounds from their guns.

Acting Central District Commander, Inspector Nigel Allan said the ordeal had been an extraordinarily difficult and dangerous situation for staff.

To successfully apprehend the man without injury to the public or police was an “absolute credit to the courage and professionalism of the staff involved”.