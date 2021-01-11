K Rd Chronicles, episode 1: The Covid-19 pandemic

The first episode of The K Rd Chronicles season two looks at the impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on the country’s homeless community.

The seven-part video web series, hosted by transgender journalist Six, explores homelessness in New Zealand’s biggest city, Auckland.

In season two, Six, who was homeless for six years, looks at some of the most pressing issues affecting homeless people – the Covid-19 pandemic, housing, the demand for aid, rainbow youth, and helpful communities.

The video above, episode one, looks at how the community coped with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The first episode of K Rd Chronicles season two looks at life during the Covid-19 pandemic. Before lockdown, Matthew was living in his car with six dogs.

“How do you self-isolate when you sleep on the street?” Six asked.

After alert level 4 restrictions eased, Six walked the streets of Auckland to identify the full effect the pandemic had on the homeless.

Those living on the streets were temporarily housed in motels during lockdown. Organisations like Lifewise helped to provide food and keep everyone up to date.

The K Rd Chronicles was made for Stuff by Top Shelf Productions, funded by NZ On Air.

For more episodes in the series, hit the banner below or click here.