K Rd Chronicles, episode 7: The tight-knit 'street whanau'

Episode seven of the second season of The K Rd Chronicles explores the issue of housing.

The seven-part video web series, hosted by transgender journalist Six, explores homelessness in New Zealand’s biggest city, Auckland.

In season two, Six, who was homeless for six years, looks at some of the most pressing issues affecting homeless people – the Covid-19 pandemic, housing, the demand for aid, rainbow youth, and helpful communities.

The video above, episode seven, looks at housing. Living in parks or under bridges, many of those doing it rough on the street tend to band together. Six called it a tight-knit “street whanau”.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff In episode seven of the K Road Chronicles, Six talks about the tight-knit street whanau.

Six used to sleep on the doorstep of Merge cafe with a friend, Sammy. In this episode, the pair reflect on their life on the stoop and how far they have come.

The K Rd Chronicles was made for Stuff by Magnetic Pictures, funded by NZ On Air.

