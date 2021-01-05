Whakatāne predicted to take sunniest town title back to the North Island

Whakatāne, pictured in May, seems to have won the sunshine hours race again, for the first time since 2015.

The sunniest towns in New Zealand are in, unofficially, with the North Island once again able to lay claim to the title.

Whakatāne is a clear frontrunner for the sunniest town in New Zealand, with 2704.4 hours of sunshine during 2020, according to provisional data from Plant and Food at the Marlborough Research Centre.

The centre pulls data from the same sunshine counters as Niwa, which will formally announce the coveted title of New Zealand’s sunniest town later this month. Niwa has not responded to enquiries while its office is closed for the New Year’s period.

Provisional or not, Whakatāne Mayor Judy Turner said the early results were no surprise to her, as residents were expecting to “take that one out”. Whakatāne last won the title in 2014.

Turner magnanimously apologised to the runners-up for the region having another turn with the title, but couldn’t let the opportunity slip to slap in a little tourism promo.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Whakatāne Mayor Judy Turner, pictured in 2019, is happy to share the town’s sunshine with visitors, she says.

“My main message is that we are thrilled to have won it, but happy to share it with the rest of New Zealand when they want to come here.”

Turner said the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period got plenty of sunshine, after a December rain event flooded out roads for about 12 hours.

The more intense weather events predicted as a result of climate change were something the district had to be aware of, she said. “Becoming too dry is almost as much a risk for us as flooding.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff A storm cloud on the Richmond Ranges in the early afternoon of November 18.

Richmond, in the Tasman district, came in second with 2638.2 hours, 66.2 hours behind Whakatāne.

The town had won the title for 2019, 2018 and 2017. The newer Richmond gauge was a contentious addition in 2016, with some suggesting its placement 3.9 kilometres from Nelson's gauge was a deliberate attempt to retain the sunniest town title. In 2018, Niwa decided the gauge’s results could be considered representative of the “wider Nelson region”.

Tasman District Mayor Tim King said on Tuesday sunshine hours were "not the most important thing" on his mind, but said there had been some unusual weather in the region recently which could explain the region's drop in the ranks.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Tasman District Mayor Tim King on his Teapot Valley Farm. He claims sunshine is “not the most important thing.”

"At the end of the day, we really needed the moisture, so everything has a silver lining,” King said.

"At least we don't have to put up with the neighbours [Blenheim], Whakatāne is quite far away. If we're still the first in the South Island, I can live with that."

Third place this year went to Blenheim, which last took out the title in 2015. On that occasion, Whakatāne mayor Tony Bonne visited to hand over the sunshine cup in person, which the Bay of Plenty town had held since 2012.

Stuff Marlborough Mayor Alistair Sowman, left, receives the sunshine cup from Whakatāne mayor Tony Boone for 2015.

Plant and Food scientist Rob Agnew, based in Blenheim, said Whakatāne did “very well in December”.

“They were third place until the end of November. Blenheim was heading for an above average December, but it was actually fractionally lower because it had a very cool last 10 days.”

Blenheim had three consecutive months, July to September, with record-breaking sunshine hours.

Stuff Plant and Food scientist Rob Agnew breaks the news in 2016 that Blenheim will lose the sunniest town title.

However, it was Blenheim’s 12th sunniest year since 1930, and ninth hottest year, with the second warmest winter and the sixth warmest spring.

Agnew said the 10 hottest years on record for Blenheim had all been since 1990, and seven of them were since 2010.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said it was hard to believe Blenheim had missed out on the title, looking out the window this week at blue skies and "not a breath of wind".

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Holidaymakers flock to the beach, on New Zealand's first New Year's Day with borders closed by the coronavirus pandemic.

But he had come to the conclusion that losing the sunshine race - again - was not necessarily something to be gloomy about, he said.

"Our climate seems to grow pretty good quality products, and allows our industry to thrive.

"We've got our grape industry of course but there are other products too, like saffron and pine nuts, and not forgetting our traditional farming products too. So we don't have much to complain about, really, if we're a couple of hours behind."

Scott Hammond/Stuff Marlborough Mayor John Leggett and bichon frise poodle crosses Hugo, left, and Belle, on a sunny October day.

By September Leggett said Marlborough was “talking droughts”.

"But the weatherman has been very good to us since. The rain we've had the last few weeks has given us a bit of greenery about the place. So it's been good, really."

Provisional sunshine totals 2020

Whakatāne: 2704.4 hours

Richmond: 2638.2 hours

Blenheim: 2602.1 hours