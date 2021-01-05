Kitten rescued from danger of Auckland motorway by police

The kitten’s colour made it nearly impossible for traffic camera operators to see it.

A kitten dodging traffic on a busy Auckland motorway has been rescued by police.

Police said the rescue took place on Sunday afternoon after calls from the public.

The kitten had been seen near the centre barrier heading north on the southern motorway between Greenlane and Market Rd.

Police said the kitten’s colour had blended into the road so well that it was “nearly impossible” for traffic camera operators to see where it was.

Motorists were asked to stop on the motorway by police in order to catch cat.

“Fortunately, it appeared to have some road sense, as it was travelling the direction of the traffic – making the job slightly easier for the kitten-wranglers,” police said.

After about 40 minutes of trying to catch the feline, it was caught shortly after 1pm by constable Simon Russell.

Police said the kitten had jumped into the engine bay of a car that had stopped because of the rescue attempt.

The driver was asked to slowly move their car forward, making the kitten jump out and run towards Russell’s car.

Russell then opened his door and managed to catch the cat inside it.

Senior constable Sherryl Pearce arrived shortly after to put the kitten in a box and take it to the SPCA.

But a diversion to the Police Northern Communications Centre had an emergency call-taker fall in love and offer to take the kitten home instead.

“And it’s not the first time this call-taker’s taken home a feline friend rescued from the motorway,” police said.

A vet check will soon take place where the new owner will find out the sex of the kitten.

It will be named Poppy if the kitten is a girl and Diego if it’s a boy.