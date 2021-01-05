Operation Skyline: Homicide victim shot, police calling on further witnesses

Wellington police have begun a homicide investigation after the death of a man in Karori.

A person is believed to have entered a sliding door from a balcony, which overlooks a suburban park, and shot a man before fleeing the scene last month.

Wellington police are seeking witnesses who may have been in the area of Skyline Reserve, next to Percy Dyett Drive, Karori, in the early hours of December 20, when 33-year-old Rau Tongia was shot and killed.

No-one has been charged with the homicide and police are hoping to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

“Anyone who was on Percy Dyett Drive or the nearby park area between 4.30am and 4.45am and may have heard a gunshot noise or unusual noise, or noticed any suspicious activity, is urged to contact the investigation team,” Detective Sergeant Stephen Wescott said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The property with a balcony at the top of Skyline Reserve in Karori was the scene of a homicide last month. Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the reserve at the time.

Police were notified at 8.30am on December 20 that Tongia had been found dead.

Earlier, about 1.25am, officers had attended a disorder incident at the property.

A 24-year-old woman has since been charged with assaulting Tongia with a knife.

Stuff understands Tongia had gang connections.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police and ESR staff conduct a scene examination at the house where the homicide took place on Percy Dyett Drive in Karori.

Last week police said they were seeking information about a silver Nissan and a dark-coloured vehicle seen near the scene of the homicide.

Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said a silver Nissan Dualis sports utility vehicle with the registration number MTG725 was identified and located by police in their investigation.

Police have spoken to its owner.

Police/Supplied A Silver Nissan and another vehicle left were seen near the scene of the homicide.

The vehicle, along with possibly a dark-coloured, small hatchback-type car, was seen leaving Percy Dyett Drive near the time of the man’s death, Harpur said.

A short time later, both vehicles were captured on video surveillance camera in the Karori central business district on Karori Rd heading towards central Wellington.

Police Police would like to speak with anyone who has information relation to this dark-coloured, small hatchback type car.

“The investigation team would like to speak to anyone who has any information relating to both vehicles which were driving in convoy on Karori Rd at around 4.44am,” Harpur said.

“Anyone who was driving in this area, or the greater Wellington City area, between 4am and 6am on Sunday 20 December who has dashcam footage and may have driven past these vehicles is urged to contact the investigation team.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Neighbours reported that a party took place at the property where a man was later found dead last month.

Information can be passed to police by calling 105 and quoting file number 201220/8063, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.