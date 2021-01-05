Covid, contracts and crippling depression: Meet the man helping our struggling young sports stars in virus-stricken France

“It’s tough for them. There’s no stability. There’s mass confusion with Covid, and in Europe the rules of what you can do and where you can go change by the day.”

Matt Gwynne is making a career out of providing a helping hand, or listening ear, for stressed and anxious young rugby players in France.

And right now, with Covid-19 destroying entire competitions and leaving sports contracts and players’ livelihoods in tatters, his hands and ears are in high demand.

Gwynne is a chaplain for professional sports people in the French city of Biarritz, in the south of the country. It is a centre of surfing and, particularly, rugby culture. As such, it attracts many young players from New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, seeking to make a living from the sport.

But playing rugby in Europe is not the easy meal ticket it appears. Compared to the affluent Super Rugby competitions which enlist the star players, the pay is not as much unless you are performing at the top levels. Being on the other side of the world, and the inherent culture shock that comes with being strangers in a strange land, can also take its toll on young players.

Then there is the somewhat mercenary nature of many of the players’ contracts, and the immense pressure they feel being thrust into the role of the main breadwinner for their families back in the islands.

Anxiety, depression, drug and alcohol abuse and even suicide were common among the players – and since the arrival of the pandemic those pressures and their effects have become much worse.

That’s where people like Gwynne come in. The 33-year-old has lived in Biarritz for the last seven years and, since 2017, has been part of a newly-formed French association called Holistic Sports, which trains and provides chaplains specifically for professional sports people.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Matt Gywnne works in Biarritz, France providing counselling to young rugby players from New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. They are having a very hard time with Covid disrupting and sometimes destroying their careers.

“There are so many family pressures and expectations on the players. It’s a huge deal for them. I listen to them and hear them out.”

Gwynne’s path to what is proving a vital role came through being a member of Youth With A Mission (YWAM), an international, interdenominational Christian group providing religious guidance and humanitarian assistance around the world that has a base in Biarritz.

A trained physiotherapist, Gwynne grew up in a Christian household in Blenheim and said he had discovered a natural affinity between his faith and sport, such as the perseverance, hope and sacrifice many athletes experienced.

Many of the young Islander players have a strong Christian faith and it is thanks to this common trait that he is able to bond with and support many of the young men.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Many young Pacific Islands feel immense pressure after being thrust into the role of the main breadwinner for their families back home.

When France initiated its first Covid lockdown last year, many of the players with families in Biarritz found themselves cooped up in tiny apartments.

“Some of the players found themselves asking ‘How do I handle my wife and kids?’ Many were losing patience ... One of the things I could do was to start a Zoom group, and that was a way for them to open up about their anxieties and depression.

“It’s tough for them. There’s no stability. There’s mass confusion with Covid, and in Europe the rules of what you can do and where you can go change by the day ... The guys don’t know whether to keep training, or if a new contract comes along whether to accept it.

“Sometimes a team will get Covid and that knocks them out of the competition ... it would be funny if it wasn’t so horrible.”

“There’s heaps of money in rugby in Europe, but at the same time there is not enough money for each club. For example, many clubs can only afford to have one physio, and that person then has to try to look after the entire team.

“That approach has all kinds of follow-on effects, and with a lot of clubs the guys realise they are not always being looked after all that well. They are like cogs in a very big machine, and if one of those components breaks, it tends to be discarded without a second thought.

“I know one guy who had to watch his son being born on the other side of the world on Skype. And that was before Covid. He was not able to return home mid-season, because he was not allowed to break his contract.”

While some of the player’s agents were best described as unscrupulous, there were others who had a genuine concern for their welfare, and it was through one of these that Gwynne found his way into his current role.

Gwynne – who came back to New Zealand “for my first summertime Christmas in 10 years” – also still works as a volunteer for YWAM, living in Biarritz in a two-bedroom apartment with eight other men.

“It’s crazy, people don’t know what’s happening from one day to the next. ... This is the best place in the world. Everyone in the world wants to be in New Zealand.”