Man assaulted with umbrella, woman put in chokehold during Wellington home invasion by masked men

The random home invasion occurred in the Wellington suburb of Karori on January 3. (File photo)

A man was assaulted with his own umbrella during a home invasion involving three masked offenders in Wellington.

Just before 11pm on January 3 the man, living on Darwin St in Karori, received a knock on his front door.

When he opened it he was met by three masked men, who barged into his home, demanding cash and jewellery, he told police.

The man was then assaulted using an umbrella from inside the home and put into a headlock.

READ MORE:

* Woman 'bashed with torch' during home invasion in Oamaru

* Papamoa residents assaulted in early morning home invasion

* Auckland home invasion victims speaks



A female victim also present was assaulted and put into a chokehold, Stuff understands.

The men left with cash, jewellery and a vehicle.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the man received minor injuries when he was assaulted with the umbrella.

Police were unable to locate the offenders at the time and inquiries into the incident were ongoing, she said.