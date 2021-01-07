Jacinda Ardern on US Capitol riot: Democracy 'should never be undone by a mob'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that democracy “should never be undone by a mob”, responding to the riots that erupted at the United States Capitol building in Washington, DC, on Thursday (NZ time).

Anarchists supporting US President Donald Trump rampaged through the Capitol building, violently protesting against the congressional process to confirm Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of November’s presidential election.

There were shocking scenes of violence and mobs rampaging through the halls that are supposed to be the bastion of democracy, and they ricocheted around the US and across the world. Four people died in the violence, one of them a woman who was shot in the chest.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has condemned the violence at the US Capitol building. (File photo)

While leaders of antagonistic states like China and Russia would be celebrating, analysts said, politicians in allied countries struggled to find words.

Ardern condemned the violence and said the actions of the protesters were undemocratic.

Win McNamee/Getty Images A protester holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber.

“Like so many others, I’ve been watching what’s happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US – what is happening is wrong,” she said in statement issued on Thursday afternoon.

“Democracy – the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully – should never be undone by a mob,” she said.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta earlier condemned the riots with her own statement on Twitter.

“We regret unfolding events in Washington, DC. Our thoughts are with the American people,” Mahuta said.

“Violence has no place in thwarting democracy. We look forward to the peaceful transition of the political administration, which is the hallmark of democracy. Kia tau ngā manaakitanga.”

AP US Capitol Police officers watch protestors in a hallway near the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington.

The US embassy in New Zealand said it would not be commenting on the protests, but chargé d'affaires Kevin Covert retweeted a post from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a Trump appointee and ally.

“Rest assured, our democracy & institutions are strong and resilient,” Covert wrote in a tweet. “Thank you @NanaiaMahuta for your manaakitanga & partnership. As always, we will continue the good work between the US & New Zealand.”

Manaakitanga is the process of showing respect, generosity and care for others.

Former US ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown, a Trump appointee, left the role in December after Trump lost the election.