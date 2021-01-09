Charity working at prison forced to make security changes after contraband bust

Inmates at Rimutaka Prison are growing food used to make meals for school children and service users at Women's Refuge.

A charity growing fruit and vegetables to feed children has been forced to make security changes after its vehicle was discovered carrying contraband into prison grounds.

In September, Corrections staff intercepted 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, 30 LSD tabs, more than 50g of cannabis, 200g of tobacco and 10 cellphones, found in several packages attached to a delivery truck entering Rimutaka Prison, north of Wellington.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Stuff can now reveal the vehicle was linked to Lower Hutt-based charity Common Unity, which since 2017 has run the Urban Kai Network project, planting and harvesting fruit and vegetables at five “urban farms” on the prison’s grounds.

READ MORE:

* Rimutaka Prison corruption investigation sparked by inmate's alleged drug trafficking

* Rimutaka Prison: Drugs, tobacco and cellphones found in packages attached to delivery truck

* Rimutaka Prison staff investigated for alleged drug smuggling, money laundering for gang members

* Down to earth: Common Unity Project founder Julia Milne's love of The Remakery



CORRECTIONS/SUPPLIED/Stuff One of the Urban Kai Network's five farms at Rimutaka Prison. Common Unity founder Julia Milne co-ordinates the project, which produces meals for children at four schools and for Women's Refuge.

More than 30 inmates, seven charity staff and a base of 300 volunteers harvest the crops, which are made into meals at their community kitchen and base, the ReMakery, in the Lower Hutt suburb of Fairfield, and distributed around the community to at least four schools and Women's Refuge.

Common Unity founder Julia Milne said last year, 40,000 meals were produced as a result of the project.

But in September, the contraband find, which Milne labelled a “really significant security breach” has meant changes have been made to the way the charity and Corrections operate.

“It was very clear that it was no one within our organisation ... at no stage were we ever considered to be doing it ourselves as an organisation and Corrections have been deeply supportive.

“We have had a lot of conversations about how we can strengthen our relationship and help with the investigation,” she said.

CORRECTIONS/SUPPLIED/Stuff Last year 40,000 meals were created using produce from the Urban Kai farms.

Since the incident, Milne said the charity has now had to ensure its vehicles are under “constant camera surveillance”.

“Fundamentally we’re an organisation committed to feeding the children, and how sad is it we now have to have our vehicles sitting under camera surveillance and going to extraordinary lengths to keep safe, when all we are really trying to do is feed the village,” she said.

Milne said the incident was “really frightening” for her team, which travel into the prison with volunteers every week.

”[But] we are really committed to our work there, we don't give up, no matter how scary it is, we don't give up,” she said.

CORRECTIONS/SUPPLIED/Stuff More than 30 inmates are involving with the production of fruits and vegetables.

A Corrections spokesman said since the discovery of the contraband, any gardening materials entering the prison are manually screened, before being transferred to a site-based vehicle for internal transportation.

“We are working closely with Common Unity to ensure they can safely deliver their services, and continue to visit the prison.”

The charity was hit by another blow in recent weeks, after it was targeted by thieves, who smashed a window at the ReMakery and stole three manaia carvings, which were carved by prisoners and gifted to them.

Milne said the theft of the “cherished taonga” brought “deep pain and disbelief” to the charity and wider community.

“The manaia symbolised guardianship, that’s why we had them sitting by our door. They are loved by our community and a constant reminder and connection to the work we do,” she said.

Milne said the charity remain unsure whether the two incidents are linked.

Police are making inquiries, including examining whether there may be any CCTV footage of use, a spokeswoman said.

Milne said the “worst case scenario” would be if the charity had to stop growing produce at the prison, due to safety concerns.

Corrections has implemented changes to the way it operates with Common Unity following a discovery of a significant amount of contraband on one of its vehicles.

A Corrections spokesman said an extensive range of methods are used to prevent contraband entry.

“These include perimeter security; camera surveillance; searches of staff, contractors and visitors, and their vehicles; scanners and x-ray technology; specialist detector dog teams (including dogs that can detect cellphones); and prisoner telephone monitoring.

“Technology is rapidly advancing, and we are always working to stay ahead of offenders’ attempts to manipulate our security processes,” he said.

Last year, Stuff revealed a closely guarded police investigation was looking into allegations Rimutaka Prison staff smuggled contraband, including drugs, to inmates, laundered money through their bank accounts and forged official documents.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF A major police investigation is looking into suspected staff corruption at Rimutaka Prison.

Much of the suspected illicit activity is thought to have been for Mongrel Mob gang members, but there may also be links to organised crime groups offshore. The staff involved were allegedly given money as payment.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Portia, was launched after an inmate, a foreign national, allegedly arranged the trafficking of drugs into New Zealand, from behind bars, using illicit cell phones.

A police spokeswoman said there were no updates to the investigation and enquiries were ongoing.