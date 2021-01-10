Police concern over underage drinking and disorder at Kaiteriteri

The population at Kaiteriteri swells into the thousands with holidaymakers over Christmas and New Years. (File photo)

While most partgoers were well-behaved as they rang in the new year at Kaiteriteri, there were a number of unaccompanied youths drinking alcohol and starting fights, police say.

Senior Sergeant Martin Tunley​ who oversaw the police operation at Kaiteriteri said it was the third New Year’s Eve he had worked at the seaside town and the level of disorder seemed to come and go but there were always young males “fronting up to each other”.

“Last year, it was really good, family oriented and there were no troubles at all apart from a few teenage girls who had too much to drink.

“This year, there were a few young people who were intoxicated and instead of enjoying themselves they caused trouble for other people.”

Tunley said police dealt with a few testosterone-fuelled fights, several intoxicated teenagers and had to tip out a lot of alcohol that had been snuck into the liquor ban area.

“A teenage boy walking past with a backpack clinking is a dead giveaway.”

Marion van Dijk/Stuff There is an alcohol ban at Kaiteriteri but that doesn’t stop youth trying to sneak alcohol in. (File photo)

There had been one arrest and Tunley said while the behaviour wasn’t anything too serious in the scheme of things, he was surprised at the air of aggression among some youth.

Nelson Bays area commander Inspector Paul Borrell​​ said age of those involved in the drunken disorder incidents at Kaiteriteri, between 13 to 15 years old, was concerning.

He had heard anecdotally that parents had been dropping their kids off at the beach and leaving them unsupervised.

“It was a bit disappointing compared to how things went in Nelson City in relation to disorder, drunkenness and unaccompanied teenagers.

“We were ringing up parents and getting them to come out and some of them were a little bit perturbed.”

Borrell said he would be meeting with the area leadership team next week to look at how to police the area next year.

VIRGINIA WOOLF/Stuff Police said under-18s were drinking alcohol and some starting fights at Kaiteriteri over New Years. (File photo)

Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve chief executive David Ross​ said while there had been some disorderly behaviour from teenagers on New Year’s Eve, it was no worse than in previous years.

“If you talk to people who have been in this area for a very long time the territory used to be quite raucous at New Year's Eve, a lot of problems historically with drinking and people carrying on.”

In the last few years, no-alcohol zones had been implemented and there were strict policies around the sale of alcohol and where it could be consumed, alongside the existing liquor ban.

Ross said the accommodation had been booked out over the New Year period, with around 1500 people staying in the campground, cabins and apartments. He estimated on New Year's Eve local residents, people staying in baches and those who had come for the night would take that figure to around 3000.

“We had a few issues, there were a couple of fights and people getting a little bit carried away but I would say the problems were less than in most years, certainly no worse.

“Given the volumes of people at Kaiteriteri, you are going to have an issue of some description. You are not going to get 100 per cent perfect behaviour from every single kid and teenager.”

Ross said it worked alongside police to mitigate any problems with behaviour as best it could. It employed “rangers” each season to keep an eye on the accommodation and monitor things.

After problems with theft and vandalism in recent years, Ross said a network of security cameras had been installed in the carpark and across the reserve.