Four reported great white shark sightings in Waihī area before Christmas

A shark put its nose on the back of the boat the Molisi family was fishing from at one point on December 19.

Several great white sharks had been seen in the Waihī area before a fatal attack, including one which put its nose on the back of a fishing family's boat.

A woman believed to be in her 20s died on Thursday after a shark attack off Waihī Beach.

There had been four reported sightings of great whites in the Bowentown channel before Christmas, Department of Conservation shark expert Clinton Duffy said.

But it would be difficult to say which species of shark is responsible for the attack, as several are around the Bay of Plenty during summer - including bronze whalers, mako and hammerheads.

The Molisi family from Tauranga had a close encounter with a great white before Christmas, after launching from Bowentown.

The Molisis often fish around Waihī and, on December 19, came across a shark when fishing in ANZAC Bay.

“It swam behind the boat putting its nose on the back of the boat. It was there for a couple of minutes,” Maria Molisi said.

It was the first time the family had experienced anything like it.

123rf There are several shark species in the Bay of Plenty during summer (file photo)

“It was exciting, our kids on the boat were trying to lean over the side, so we had to pull them back a bit.

“It was a shock to see one, we didn't expect to ... And seeing the fin out of the water.”

Molisi said the experience had made her husband a bit more cautious about swimming in deep water.

The family was at the beach when the fatal shark attack happened, but was separated from the scene by sand dunes.