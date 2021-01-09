Sharks all around the coast and while attacks are rare it pays to take care

A shark believed to be a bronze whaler in surf at the Whariwharangi Bay in Abel Tasman National Park

The chance of being attacked by a shark is “very very slim,” Niwa shark expert Warrick Lyon says, but he advises swimmers to be cautious still.

Smaller sharks were “everywhere” around the New Zealand coast and some larger species could come in close to the shore, he said.

“I swim in Wellington Harbour. I know when I do it there is a stack of sharks in there but the chances of something having a go at me is very very slim.

123rf/Supplied A great white shark.

“A few things I try to avoid. One is hanging around in deep spots where say reefs drop off, or where deep water is close to shallow water. Sharks tend to like to hang around in areas like that,” Lyon said.

READ MORE:

* Shark sends swimmers hurrying from water at Abel Tasman beach

* Shark sighting closes Auckland's Orewa beach, with more set to make presence known this summer

* Man films swim with 2.7m shark in Coromandel



He also advised spear fishers to put their catch in something floating on the surface “so bronze whalers won’t hassle you”.

“They learn really quickly. Spear fishers say they think (bronze whaler) sharks hear the twang of the speargun and go straight to that,” Lyon said.

A shark put its nose on the back of the boat the Molisi family was fishing from at one point on December 19.

In summer, bronze whalers came in close to shore to chase kahawai. “You get schools of kahawai around the breakers and bronze whalers chase those. Those (bronze whalers) are the ones you see off the beach around Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.”

A woman was fatally attacked by a shark while swimming at Waihī Beach on Thursday, the first fatal shark attack in New Zealand waters since February 2013, when film-maker Adam Strange was killed at Muriwai.

In the past week there have been several shark sightings around the country. On Friday, swimmers jumped out of the water at a beach in Abel Tasman National Park when a shark, thought to be a bronze whaler, was seen cruising near the shore.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A large bronze whaler shark washed up on Milford beach, Auckland.

Lifeguards called swimmers and surfers out of the water at New Brighton beach in Christchurch on Thursday afternoon when a “small” shark was seen in the water, and on Thursday morning a dead bronze whaler was found washed up on Milford Beach in Auckland.

Department of Conservation shark exert Clinton Duffy said New Zealand has a “very low” rate of shark attack, with only one or two reported incidents a year, and a “very low” incidence of fatal shark attack.

“Most sharks, even great whites, typically exhibit little if any interest in humans. Species such as bronze whalers generally avoid swimmers and divers (except spearfishers),” Duffy said.

Tadhg Stopford / supplied Witness Tadhg Stopford captured the scene following a shark attack in the waters off the Bowentown end of Waihī Beach on Thursday.

“Any shark over 1.8m in length should be treated as potentially dangerous unless you are familiar with sharks and shark behaviour. If you encounter a shark while swimming the best thing is to leave the water as quickly and quietly as possible. You do not want to give a predatory shark the impression that are injured and distressed, and therefore potentially easy prey.

“Areas to avoid are deep channels, areas with concentrations of baitfish or feeding seabirds or dolphins, and anywhere anyone is fishing or has discarded fish remains. Sharks generally become more active and hunt at night so swimming at night is not recommended,” Duffy said.

Several species of large shark moved inshore in spring and summer to reproduce and feed. Around the South Island the most common species in shallow coastal waters was the broadnose sevengill, around the North Island it was the bronze whaler.

Mako sharks are common in New Zealand waters. They have an average length of about 2.5 metres long and live til about 30 years. (File photo)

“Bronze whalers are not usually considered a risk to swimmers but there have been a number of incidents involving swimmers being bitten by sevengills,” Duffy said.

Other species of large – more than 1.8m – sharks commonly encountered in coastal waters around New Zealand at this time of year were the common thresher, basking shark (a harmless giant filter feeder), mako, great white, blue shark and smooth hammerhead.

Tiger sharks and dusky sharks were rare subtropical-tropical visitors to northern NZ during summer.

Michelle Strang A bronze whaler shark spotted in the shallows at Langs Beach in 2018.

Niwa’s Lyon said it was unclear how many sharks there were in New Zealand coastal waters.

“You could say there are lots of things like the carpet shark. Carpet sharks are something you will probably find in your local beach, there might be a family of them,” Lyon said. “They’re quite docile.”

In the Far North, juvenile great white sharks probably up to 2.5m long fed on snapper off Ninety Mile Beach. When they became older they started migrating between Stewart Island and the Chatham Islands to The Tropics, Lyon said.

Supplied A sevengill shark spotted just off the Otago coast.

When the larger great whites were moving between the warmer and more southerly waters they could travel along the New Zealand coastline, although normally not in close. But if they came across an interesting scent they might try to find out where it was coming form and so move in closer.

He had seen a mako shark more than three metres long in water about 8m deep, which was about as close inshore as the species came.

People did swim in water that deep. “I hope they take into consideration they should be cautious doing that. I would be and I know quite a bit about them (sharks),” Lyon said.

Tiger sharks are thought to be responsible for deaths and injuries in Australia. Lyon said New Zealand was at the southern limit of their range, so there were few tiger sharks here.

He though part of the issue with tiger sharks might be that their prey included animals such as turtles that had hard shells. “They just bite things as if it’s hard and they have to get through it,” Lyon said.

Some species of sharks and rays are protected in New Zealand. They are the great white shark, basking shark, whale shark, smalltooth sandtiger (also called the deepwater nurse shark), oceanic whitetip shark, oceanic manta ray and devil ray.