Conservationist Pete Bethune may leave hospital, awaits test results after snake bite

In a video update, conservationist Pete Bethune says he is waiting on the results of his final tests and could be going back home. (File photo)

A Kiwi conservationist could be leaving the hospital and heading home after being bitten by one of South America's deadliest snakes.

Pete Bethune was bitten by a deadly fer-de-lance snake just after Christmas while working in the jungle in Costa Rica’s Peninsula de Osa National Park. He has been in hospital for nearly two weeks.

In a video update from hospital on Saturday (NZ time), Hamilton-born Bethune said he was getting close to leaving and was waiting for the results from his final tests.

"If they’re all good then I’m heading back on the ship so hopefully [I’m] back on the ship tomorrow," he said.

He was “super looking forward" to getting back on the ship and it would be amazing to go home, he said.

Bethune said his first few days in hospital were a blur. He was on morphine, and he felt lucid, telling viewers that it was as though you were aware of what was going on but it was “dream like”.

The doctor had given him the highest level of antivenom he had ever given a patient – a record that Bethune was quite chuffed about achieving.

Supplied An image of Pete Bethune's escape from a Costa Rican forest after being bitten by a snake.

The conservationist said when he was bitten by the snake, he thought he would be gone.

High up in a Costa Rican forest, Bethune said the quickest way to leave the area was by going down waterfalls and so he spent about three hours climbing down rock faces.

He described that experience as the “most extraordinary" three hours of his life.

His body was on the mend though his ankle was not rotating as usual but unless something "untoward" turned up in his tests, he was looking forward to going home.

“I’m pretty happy about that too.”

Bethune has been sharing daily updates on Facebook Live.

Supplied After being bitten by a snake, Kiwi conservationist Pete Bethune lay on the beach as he waited to be taken to hospital.

A friend and spokeswoman for Bethune's Earthrace charity, Larisa Kellett, previously told Stuff that there were a few complications with Bethune's recovery that doctors could not yet put their fingers on.

The snake’s venom has had many effects on Bethune, she said.

Photos taken from his hospital bed showed the snake bite caused his entire leg to swell to nearly double its normal size.

Kellett said there would likely be long-term damage to Bethune's muscles.

He has lost 5 kilograms while in hospital, and there was no indication yet of when he would be discharged.

Supplied The photo shows the extent of the swelling from Pete Bethune's snake bite.

Kellett thought Bethune's dedication to fitness had helped save his life, saying he was “incredibly healthy” for a 55-year-old man.

“He’s such a trooper.”

She has been helping fundraising efforts to cover Bethune’s hospital bills.

As of Saturday (NZ time), an American GoFundMe page had amassed more than US$19,055 (NZ$26,354) in donations.