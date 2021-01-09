Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Dunedin crash

Police have closed Portobello Road in Dunedin following a serious motorcycle accident.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash in Dunedin.

Police were called after someone came across the motorcyclist already off their bike on Portobello Road in the Cove about 5pm on Saturday.

Initial reports from Fire and Emergency suggested the rider had slipped on some petrol, the spokesperson said, but she added this had not yet been confirmed.

READ MORE:

* Fire and Emergency respond to kitchen fire in Blenheim

* Police and fire investigate West Coast shed fire

* Person dead after motorbike crash north of Auckland



Police had closed the road while emergency services cleared the scene.

Meanwhile, police also responded to a two-vehicle crash on the corners of Eastbourne St and South Rd, in Caversham, Dunedin about 6.30pm.

A police spokesperson said no one was injured, but an ambulance was called to treat a patient with potential whiplash.

The vehicles were being towed.