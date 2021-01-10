Police appealed for information on missing 9-year-old Heeni, who had not been seen since Saturday afternoon. She was found safe and well on Sunday morning.

A nine-year-old girl missing overnight from Huntly has been found safe and well.

Police launched an appeal for information from anyone who may have seen Heeni, 9, who was last seen on Saturday afternoon, riding her bike towards Lake Hakanoa.

Police, who did not supply a surname, said there were concerns for her safety.

However they announced she had been located, safe and well, shortly before 9am.

In a message on the Waikato Police Facebook page, the police said they wanted to thank the public for their assistance in finding Heeni.

“We really appreciate it.”