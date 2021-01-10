Body washes up at packed surf spot near Raglan

Whale Bay, near Raglan, is where a body was discovered early on Saturday afternoon.

​A human body that washed up at a popular surf spot near Raglan on Saturday is not believed to be the result of foul play, police say.​

The police were called to the scene at Whale Bay at 12.45pm, after the body was discovered.

Work is under way to establish the person's identity and this process was expected to take some time, police said in a statement.

“Police can confirm that at this stage there are no indications the death is suspicious.”

It is possible the body is that of a fisherman swept off rocks at Ruapuke's Papanui Point near Raglan in late November.

The police were alerted at 9.30am following a report of a man in difficulty in the water.

He had been fishing at Papanui Point with two friends when the man, in his 30s and from the Phillipines, was swept into the sea, police said.

Bad weather hampered search efforts when police, coastguard, surf lifeguards and the rescue helicopter all pitched in to look for the man.

Papanui Point has a notorious reputation and has claimed at least 19 lives.