Early morning blaze in Hamilton house being treated as suspicious

An early morning blaze in a Hamilton house is being treated as suspicious and police are investigating.

Emergency services were called to the house fire on Rifle Range Rd in Dinsdale on Monday about 4.20am, northern fire communications shift manager Paul Radden said.

They received multiple calls and on arrival found the single-storey house well alight.

Jo Lines-MacKenzie/Stuff The single-storey house was well alight when emergency services arrived.

Police ere at the scene on Monday morning and, along with fire investigators, would be working to determine the cause of the fire, Waikato police Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell said.

A person who lives in the area, who did not want to be named, said the residents had been in the house for about three years and there was always “commotion” coming from the property.

About six months ago there had been a police bust at the address, he said.

Before the fire, he had woken up and heard a bang.

By the time he got to his front door there was a car fleeing the scene, and the glow of fire from inside the house.

“It was a loud bang, louder than a firework,” the man told Stuff.

“[The house] was glowing and sparking and then whoomph.”

The people living inside the house ran out to the street, and he said it appeared to be the front of the house with the worst damage.

“It took hold really quickly, I’m surprised there is not more damage, there were three to four loud bangs.”

Another person who lives in the area, who did not want to be named, said the house went up “like the fourth of July”.

The people living there had two English bulldogs but the dogs and the people all got out unharmed.

“It was pretty scary.”

Ruddell asked anyone with any information to contact police, and also for people who had been in the area from 4 till 4.30am to contact them.

People can contact their local police station or give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.