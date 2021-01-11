Man found dead near Queenstown named as Czech national on working holiday

A man found dead near Queenstown has been named as 28-year-old Czech national Zdenek Smerda.

Sergeant Simon Matheson said Smerda had been in New Zealand since October 2019.

He was employed in the horticulture industry in nearby Cromwell and enjoyed the outdoors, Matheson said.

Friends and family based in Auckland held a blessing at Wilson Bay on Monday morning, a week after Smerda was found at the beach, about seven kilometres west of Queenstown.

READ MORE:

* Queenstown death not suspicious, police

* Man found dead in Otago river identified

* Tourist charged after Queenstown woman killed in crash



Smerda, a vineyard worker, was reported missing in late December.

The coroner is investigating the cause of his death but police say it was not suspicious.