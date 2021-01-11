Broken cyclist heals in time for New Zealand Cycle Classic

Invercargill cyclist Hunter Gough, 18, has bounced back from breaking both arms during the Tour of Southland and will race for a development team at the New Zealand Cycle Classic from January 13 to 17.

Road cyclist Hunter Gough puts it succinctly: “You fall off, you get back up.”

That’s exactly what the 18-year-old did during the Tour of Southland in November, despite breaking both arms in a crash.

The Invercargill teen was more than 80km into the first 150km stage, from Invercargill to Gore, when riders in front of him were involved in pile-up and he went flying over the handle bars.

Gough felt pain, but his father, who was in a support van but unaware of his son’s broken bones, helped him back onto his bike and off he went again.

He rode the next 5km on adrenaline and the final 60km in pain.

A hospital visit that evening revealed breaks to his left wrist and right elbow, forcing him to withdraw from his first Tour of Southland.

But the gutsy young Southlander, who completed his schooling at James Hargest College in 2020, was back training on his bike - on a wind trainer in his parent’s lounge - within a couple of weeks.

Supplied Hunter Gough, the day after breaking bones in both arms when crashing out of the Tour of Southland in November. He will compete in the New Zealand Cycle Classic from January 13-17.

Within six weeks he was back to road training and on Saturday, Gough finished second in the Lake Dunstan Classic at Cromwell in his first proper race since the accident.

And this week he is set to race in the New Zealand Cycle Classic, a five stage UCI road event in the Wairarapa and Wellington, where he will represent the Next Gen Racing junior development team from January 13-17.

He is excited about racing some of the big names in New Zealand cycling and hopes it may lead to an offer of an overseas ride with the same team.

“It is an aim to ride overseas and see where cycling takes me ... I would love to make it a career, it’s quite a hard career, but it would be fun to try.”

Apart from the broken bones, Gough had a good year in 2020, finishing sixth in the under-19 road race at the New Zealand Championships and second overall in the Yunca Junior Tour of Southland, where he won stage five.

And he plans to line up in the men’s Tour of Southland again this year, hopefully with better results.

“I only got to do one stage last year ... but that’s how cycling works, you fall off, you get back up.”