Seven days to fix tracks after train derails in Southland

It will take about a week for KiwiRail to repair a track after a train derailed in Southland on Monday morning.

KiwiRail is investigating what caused the derailment at Wright’s Bush, on the Ohai Invercargill line, between Thornbury and Makarewa.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said eight wagons, each carrying two empty 20-foot containers designed to move coal, came off the tracks about 8.30am.

There were no injuries and no property damage except to KiwiRail assets.

The spokesperson said it would take about seven days to repair the track and KiwiRail was working with customers to minimise the impact on their operations.

The train was heading to Nightcaps when the incident happened.