Crater lake still hot but Mt Ruapehu's alert status back to level one

Steam rising from Mt Ruapehu’s warm crater lake surface and increased gas emissions prompted GNS to raise the mountain's volcanic alert rating to level 2 in December.

Mount Ruapehu is back to alert level one, but the high temperature of the crater lake means hikers are still being advised to keep clear of it.

GNS Science lowered the alert level on Monday, following a reduction in volcanic activity under the mountain over the past two weeks.

In December an increase in the temperature of the crater lake – known as Te Wai ā-moe – to 43C, as well as bursts of volcanic tremors and elevated carbon dioxide and sulphur gases prompted GNS to raise the volcanic alert level to 2, on the 0-5 scale.

Duty volcanologist Steven Sherburn said that while the crater lake temperature remained high at 40C, the period of “moderate to heightened volcanic unrest” was now deemed to be over.

Emissions were back to normal and tremors had declined in the last few days of December 2020.

The Aviation Colour Code was also lowered to green, GNS announced.

The colour code system is based on four ascending activity levels – green, yellow, orange and red – intended to provide the international civil aviation community with information about volcanic activity and the potential presence of volcanic ash in the atmosphere.

Alongside the reduction in alert levels for the mountain, the Department of Conservation also announced it had lifted the 2km exclusion zone around the lake and there were no longer any restrictions in place.

GNS Science/Supplied A GNS Science technician takes measurements at Mt Ruapehu's Crater Lake as part of regular monitoring of the volcano (File photo).

DOC had closed the summit area of Mount Ruapehu on December 21.

Tongariro Operations Manager Connie Norgate said visitors should remember Tongariro National Park was an active volcanic area, and eruptions could occur with little or no warning.

“The closer people are to the park’s active volcanic vents, the higher their risk of being exposed to volcanic hazards.

“We recommend people remain at least 700 metres from Te Wai ā-moe, and do not camp within 1.5km of the lake as a safety precaution,” Norgate said.