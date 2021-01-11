Christchurch teenager missing again

Police are trying to find a Christchurch girl who is missing for the second time in less than a month.

The youngster, named by police as Brianna, 14, was last seen at her home on Friday and is believed to be in the Christchurch area.

She previously went missing on December 19 before being found last Wednesday, more than two weeks later.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Christchurch Police on 105 and quote file number 201220/7305.