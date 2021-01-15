Woman who drowned at Kaikōura swam in the ocean almost every day

Eve Parkin, pictured here in 2013, was a keen ocean swimmer.

A woman who drowned at Kaikōura spent hours swimming the same stretch of coastline and knew the ocean well.

Eve Parkin, 56, grew up by the sea in Dublin, Ireland, and swam in the Irish Sea all year round as a child.

Her mother, who continued to swim in the sea into her 80s, encouraged it from a young age.

Parkin swam at South Bay almost every day.

Parkin took up ocean swimming again while living in Kaikōura in 2012, swimming off the beach at South Bay to relax after work and improve her fitness.

She was reported missing in South Bay about 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Police, search and rescue, and Coastguard helped search for her, and found her body in the water about 11am on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said Parkin’s death would be referred to the coroner.

Parkin swam at South Bay almost every day, and competed in ocean swimming events around New Zealand.

Eve Parkin, 56, drowned while swimming at Kaikoura's South Bay.

Her first 1-kilometre competitive swim was La Grande Swim at Akaroa, where she placed 10th in her age group.

She also competed in the Ocean Swim Series 300 metre swim at Wellington's Oriental Pde and in the 1000-metre event at the Ocean Swim Series at Mt Maunganui.

She and husband Digby owned the Peketa Beach Holiday Park for several years from 2001 to 2017​ and she was actively involved in the community as a member of the Lions Club of Seaward Kaikōura.

Parkin was also a member of the Kaikōura Information and Tourism Industry committee for many years as a tourism operator.

Parkin has been described as a vibrant, colourful friend with boundless energy.

Neroli Gold was a fellow committee member, a long-time friend, and also a member of the Coastguard team that searched for Parkin.

She remembered her as a vibrant, colourful friend with a great sense of humour and boundless energy.

“We had Eve and Digby over for dinner on Saturday night and have such wonderful memories of a night of laughs and stories,” she said.

“Eve will be forever swimming.”

Gold said it was a very difficult search for Coastguard Kaikōura as, like in any small community, several members of the unit knew the couple, she said.

Eve Parkin will be remembered for her beautiful smile and great sense of humour.

“We are just very grateful we were able to bring Eve home to Digby and son Sam and Coastguard Kaikōura would also like to acknowledge the support and expertise the local commercial fishing fleet continues to give us in such times.”

The day Linda Bennett arrived in Kaikōura 10 years ago, she met Parkin and the two became good friends.

Bennett described her as “our very special out-there Eve” whom she loved dearly and would miss dreadfully.

“She had such schemes and dreams, and always the most beautiful laugh.

“We would meet for coffee and chew over a few of her recent ideas. Then off she would go with her bangles flashing in the sunlight.”

Bennett said one constant was her “infectious energy and laughter, and, of course, her beauty”.