New rules causing 'chaos' at intersection have increased staff anxiety, owners of a nearby business say

An intersection has left residents in Hamilton annoyed and frustrated, after the council changed the roading layout.

“Chaotic” new road rules at a busy Hamilton intersection have led to an increase in staff anxiety, owners of a nearby business say.

Hamilton City Council has imposed new traffic rules at the intersection of Onion and Ruffell roads, near Te Rapa, and the reaction has been far from favourable.

Staff at the wholesale construction business Ray Staiger Ltd have a front row seat to the havoc.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Director of Hamilton business Ray Staiger Limited, Christine Staiger, right, and technical sales and project manager Justine Staiger are worried about staff driving to and from work.

“The new rules have caused more chaos than was there before,” director Christine Staiger told Stuff.

The new rules can take a bit to get your head around.

Drivers on Onion Rd aren’t allowed to turn left onto Ruffell Rd, and drivers on Ruffell Rd can't turn right onto Onion Rd, either.

Instead, they must drive about 100m to a roundabout on Arthur Porter Dr and double-back.

Industrial businesses line Ruffell Rd, and it’s a busy thoroughfare for heavy trucks, cars and trains.

Some drivers are flouting the new rules causing confusion and backlogs on the narrow road.

“The amount of vehicles honking their horns since the changes came in is unbelievable,” Christine said.

Technical sales and project manager Justine Staiger said six of their 12 staff have narrowly escaped collisions.

“Staff anxiety has increased, definitely.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Local residents and businesses see near misses at the Onion and Ruffell road intersection on a daily basis, since new council rules were introduced in December.

She's concerned for their safety as they drive to and from work, she said.

Justine herself was nearly hit when "some muppet” illegally turned left onto Ruffell Rd, getting stuck as they turned.

Another car turning right onto Ruffell Rd was in a blindspot and did not see Justine's car heading towards Arthur Porter Drive.

“The car was right there, almost hitting me in the passenger side ... it was scary.”

The business provides construction products to clients and their courier drivers are impacted, too.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A car makes an illegal right turn onto Onion Rd at an intersection some locals call "chaotic” due to new council rules.

“The courier drivers have reported near misses to our staff, they are being slowed down by the traffic which could mean later deliveries for our orders.”

Hamilton City Council's city transportation unit manager Jason Harrison told Stuff KiwiRail had requested the turning changes due to trucks damaging the railway crossing barrier arm.

Heavy trucks turning left onto Onion Rd hit the barrier arm 7 times in 2020, he said.

This meant the barrier arm would stop working at times – risking collisions between trains and cars, Harrison said.

But that explanation didn't satisfy staff at Ray Staiger, Christine said.

They had seen the barrier arm get stuck and not be able to lift, but hadn't seen trucks clip the arm.

“Why should we be penalised for seven trucks hitting KiwiRail's asset?

“If trucks are causing the problem, they should can trucks going down the road,” Justine said.