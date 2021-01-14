Waihī shark attack victim's family thanks community for their support

Kaelah Marlow is the 19-year-old from Hamilton who was killed in a shark attack at WaihÄ« Beach.

The family of a teenager who died in a shark attack have thanked the Waihī Beach community for the “overwhelming support” they have received.

Kaelah Marlow, 19, died last Thursday at Bowentown Beach after being attacked in the water.

In a photo posted on a public social media community group the Hamilton teenager’s plain wooden casket can be seen decorated with a heart-shape wreath made out of shells.

Messages from friends and family were written on the lid, with a small wooden butterfly also visible.

READ MORE:

* Surf rescue manager says increased shark sightings no reason to panic

* Coromandel beach closes to swimmers after 'continuous shark sightings'

* Kaelah Marlow named as the shark attack victim who was pulled 'really far out' by rip, according to a witness

* Four reported great white shark sightings in Waihī area before Christmas



Her mother Michelle Marlow thanked the Bowentown and Waihī communities for their support in the post.

"Today we farewelled our Beautiful girl. Once again Rob, Georgia and myself would like to say many thanks for the overwhelming support we have received from Bowentown and the Waihi community," she posted.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Eastern regional surf lifesaving manager, Chaz Gibbons-Campbell, talks following fatal shark attack in Bowentown, Waihī.

In an earlier post, she thanked the community and Surf Life Saving for their support.

She also thanked the person, or persons, who had left the shell heart on the beach and said they had taken it to Marlow’s funeral.

Marlow is believed to be from Australia, and moved with family to New Zealand from Perth five years ago.

Her funeral was on Wednesday and her death has been referred to the Coroner.