Police searching for missing person in the Waikato River

Police have been called to reports of a person missing in the Waikato River at 5.15pm on Wednesday evening.

Police are currently searching for someone in the Waikato River.

Police were called to a report of someone in the Waikato River in Hamilton at 5.15pm on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

Police are currently on scene trying to locate the person, she said.

The missing person had not been located by 8.30pm on Thursday.

It is understood the police search, assisted by the Fire Service, was concentrated on the area downstream from the Wellington St Beach.

The level of the river was slightly higher and the current swifter on Thursday evening than it has been in recent days.

A witness near the Pukete boat ramp said he saw a fire truck drop off two firemen who hopped on jet skis and travelled upstream from the boat ramp.

Waikato police senior sergeant Gill Meadows said police are aware of "at least one person in the river”.

“It's an ongoing incident, we’ve got staff out there in boats in the areas.”

The person had not been located