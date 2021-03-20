How the debate about the Canterbury Panther began - and might now be solved

Big cat sightings have been reported for years across the South Island.

Cantabrians have long questioned whether large cats are on the loose in the South Island. Now there may finally be an answer, STEVEN WALTON explains.

Jesse Feary was hunting near Canterbury's Ashley Forest in September 2020 when he looked across the gully and saw something he couldn't make sense of.

He took a high shot at the unknown creature he’d spotted. It darted off at speed, leaving him slightly unnerved and joking he would not go into the forest alone again.

It was his first encounter with the supposed large cat, or cats, that roam the South Island – but certainly not his last.

About a week later, Feary went back hunting and saw an unexpected creature again, this time about 100 metres away. It was smaller than the one he had seen earlier, but this time it was running towards him. From about 50m away, Feary made a choice.

He shot it.

At that moment, Feary had finally done what so many others over the years had failed to do: produce evidence of Canterbury’s supposed big cat, or cats.

JESSE FEARY The big black creature shot by Jesse Feary in September 2020.

Stretched out, the creature Feary shot was 1.05m long, weighed 11 kilograms, and had 14mm-long fangs.

Despite nearly 20 publicly reported sightings of large cats over the years between Cromwell and Hanmer Springs – no-one had ever produced a definitive answer to the mystery.

But finally, Feary believed he had one of the creatures and – more importantly – he had its DNA.

It meant there would finally be an answer on exactly what this 11kg creature was.

JESSE FEARY Another shot of the creature shot by Jesse Feary.

The first big cat

It was 4am on July 18, 1977, when Frances Clark opened the blinds in her Kaiapoi home and saw something she could hardly believe.

“I looked again and thought ‘It can't be’,” she recalled at the time. “But it was definitely a tiger.”

Clark was certain. “I know a pig when I see one, and I know an alsatian as well. But it was definitely a tiger.”

Fearing it may attack schoolchildren, she informed police. After a few hours of inquiries​, police called the search off because the city's three registered tigers – two at Orana Park and one at a circus – were all accounted for.

Staff photographer/Stuff One of the three registered tigers in Christchurch in 1977. It belonged to a circus.

Clark's story was mostly discredited – until four days later.

Paw prints and droppings from what a vet described as a large cat were discovered on an obscure part of Pines Beach in North Canterbury – not far from Clark's Kaiapoi home.

An intense search began. A military helicopter surveyed the beach from the air, carrying an Orana Park worker armed with a tranquilliser gun. On the ground, armed police and pig hunters scoured the beach and forest.

Police now genuinely believed a tiger was on the loose.

Inspector John Perring​ said after the search's first day, he believed someone had exercised a tiger at the beach, or it had gone there of its own free will, but then left.

The searches

The 1977 search ended a few days after it began. It turned up nothing. It would not be the only unsuccessful cat hunt.

Staff photographer/Stuff One of the paw prints that was discovered in 1977.

Perring said of the 1977 search that a tiger had escaped and was then recaptured.

The Ministry of Agriculture's (MAF) senior vet, HG Stockdale, said if it was a hoax “then it was extremely well done, too well”.

Another MAF vet, G Schwarz, said for a tiger to end up on the beach, “it would have had to fall from the sky, or swim here”.

An Orana Park staff member noted tigers had swimming strength and the possibility that a tiger had escaped from a passing ship and swum ashore should not be overlooked.

Officials conducted further searches to prove the Canterbury big cat's existence in 2001, 2003 and 2006.

Staff photographer/Stuff An army helicopter on Pines Beach, which was used for the tiger hunt in 1977.

The 2003 sighting was by far the most prominent. Ashburton truck driver Chad Stewart was on a Mayfield farm in early October 2003 when he said he saw a big black cat less than 50m away at the foot of a tussocky hill, with a tail too long to be a dog's.

A MAF investigator and an Orana Park staff member were dispatched to search for proof. The owners of the property paid for a helicopter to search the area. Still, nothing was found.

A biosecurity national adviser from MAF, Kerry Mulqueen, said at the time he could not rule out a large cat having been smuggled into New Zealand.

Staff photographer/Stuff Police searching for the tiger in 1977.

Three years later, in 2006, the Ashburton River mouth was combed by MAF investigator Caleb King after a couple with their grandson reported seeing an animal larger than a domestic cat.

But, as with all the other previous searches, nothing was found.

Belief in the big cat lives on

Despite the lack of physical evidence, the large cat has its believers.

In Mayfield, where Chad Stewart claimed to have seen the cat in 2003, the local tavern was renamed after the sighting.

Owners Bill and Alice Baldwin changed the name to Panther's Rock, as the sighting was local news at the time. Seventeen years later, Alice Baldwin believes there is credibility to the theories and says at least three local high country farmers have had encounters.

Google Street View/Supplied The Panther’s Rock restaurant and cafe in Mayfield, which was named after a sighting of the supposed Canterbury Cat.

“There seems to be ... a strain of black, just straight black, cats that [do] become quite big,” Baldwin said.

“My stand is that it is very credible,” she added.

“I have not seen one, but I do trust some of those station owners that I've talked to.”

The book An Unnatural History of Panthers has a chapter about New Zealand's big cat history, which includes a recounted sighting in suburban Aranui in the dead of night in 1946 by local man David Whinwray. He was riding his bike home at the time.

“I saw a tawny-greyish animal emerging from the lupins and stop short of fully exposing itself – right under a street light 30 feet (9.1m) ahead of me,” Whinwray recounted in writings provided to the authors.

“My immediate thoughts were that the animal was a mountain lion.”

When Whinwray told his father-in-law about his encounter, his father-in-law told him an old story about a pregnant female puma escaping Lyttelton Port in 1915, while being unloaded off a ship. Although Whinwray claimed the story rated a mention in The Press, no record of the escape could be found.

Hunting and fishing guide Al Kircher was on a four-day hunting trip in 2006 when he saw a black shape walking stealthily in the distance. “I knew immediately what it was,” he said.

Ange Montgomery was sure in 2016 she saw a big black panther in Eiffelton, just south of Ashburton.

“I'm not crazy, I know there's a lot of people out there that’ve seen it that don't want to come forward because people will judge them or think they're crazy,” she said at the time.

“I truly believe it; these creatures walk among us.”

Many still sceptical

In October last year, following two sightings, Otago University zoology professor Yolanda van Heezik said the most likely explanation was that it was just a large feral cat.

Mark Orr/Supplied This photo of a supposed big cat was taken near Hanmer Springs in late 2020 by Mark Orr, while he was mountain biking.

She said it was “highly unlikely” a panther or puma could have got through New Zealand's biosecurity measures and noted there were no records of farm stock being attacked.

“Just because it is really big does not mean that it is a puma or a panther,” van Heezik said.

Douglas Campbell, a philosophy lecturer at the University of Canterbury, says people's brains can play tricks on them.

At one of the courses he teaches, he oftens begins with visual illusions “where you really do see things or hear things that aren't there”.

“I always get a great reaction from that, people are kind of staggered how clearly they have these experiences of things that don’t exist.

Al Kircher/Supplied Al Kircher took this photo of a supposed black cat in 2006.

“We're not as sceptical of our own perceptual experiences as we ought to be.”

Campbell also points out the effect of back-masking in music – words that can be heard in a song when played backwards – and how extreme the effect can be when written lyrics are provided too.

As an example, Campbell said listening to Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven backwards sounds like “absolute garbage”. But, there is a website that puts lyrics over the backwards song.

“[If you] read them as the song is playing, suddenly you can hear these satanic kind of messages clear as day,” Campbell says.

“In other words, once your brain is primed to expect to have certain experiences, it has them.”

The DNA

The Canterbury cat phenomenon is not straightforward.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff One of the newest tigers at Orana Park. (File photo)

Department of Conservation (DOC) senior ranger Dean Nelson describes the mystery as a bit of a “puzzle”.

There are many feral cats in New Zealand, “a lot more than what people think”, Nelson says. However, most caught by DOC are tabbies, whereas many, but certainly not all, of the big cat sightings are of black cats.

Nelson, who has been with DOC since 1987, has never caught a wild black cat.

And although he suggests a large cat in the natural wilderness can look bigger than it actually is, he adds: “It doesn't explain all of what people are seeing necessarily.”

Asked about the 11kg cat shot by Jesse Feary late in 2020, Nelson says its size is unusual – the biggest caught by DOC are mostly 7-8kg.

So, was the 11kg creature shot by Feary a panther? The short answer is no.

SUPPLIED An example of a feral cat captured by the Department of Conservation.

It's not a mountain lion either, or a tiger.

In an email to Feary late last year, the managing director of Wellington-based DNA testing company Wilderlab NZ confirmed the results of a DNA test on the creature.

He wrote simply and straightforwardly: “Just a standard cat by the looks of the DNA.”

Wilkinson saw Feary's creature on Stuff and his company offered to test the DNA for free.

In the end, the test essentially fulfilled Occam’s Razor, the old principle that says the simplest explanation is usually the correct one. It was simply a cat.

“The big one has eluded us this time,” Wilkinson joked when he emailed Feary the DNA test results.

Asked this month how he feels about the cats now, Feary says he will just keep shooting them.

They are pests on the block where he hunts.

“It's just a cat ... just a normal cat,” he says.