Dive squad finds body of swimmer missing in Waikato River

Family and friends gather after a teenager went missing in the Waikato River at Wellington St Beach in Hamilton.

The body of a teenager who went missing while swimming in the Waikato River has been found.

The 17-year-old man was reported missing at 5.15pm on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said he was found by the police national dive squad shortly before midday on Friday.

GOOGLE MAP The police dive squad was called in to search for a missing swimmer in Waikato River.

His death will be referred to the coroner.

Earlier a police spokeswoman said the initial information provided to police indicates the young man had been using a swing rope.

Around 20 family and friends had gathered at Wellington Street beach before 9am on Friday.

The incident follows a tragic start to New Year for those swimming in the waters throughout Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

On January 4, four-year-old Mystique Genuine Pairama, of Upper Hutt, died at Lake Rotokawau in Rotorua.

The following day, Zion Brown, 18, of New Plymouth, died after a water incident on Lake Arapuni.

On Wednesday, January 6, two men drowned at opposite ends of the Waikato.

A father of three, Revell Douglas, 46, died after he tried to help some children who got into trouble in the waters at Karioitahi Beach, north Waikato.

Meanwhile, a man drowned at Two Mile Bay in Taupō that same afternoon.

On Thursday, January 7, Hamilton teen Kaelah Marlow died after what is believed ot be a shark attack at Bowentown, near Waihī Beach.