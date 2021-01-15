Decomposing whale tail spotted in harbour

A whale tail floating in Nelson Harbour prompted warnings from the harbourmaster on Friday.

The tail of a dead whale sparked a warning for water users in Nelson Harbour and a difficult disposal job for conservation staff.

The large tail section was seen floating between The Cut and Rocks Road, near Fifeshire Rock, on Friday morning. It is believed to be from a dead whale seen more than a week ago off Nelson’s Boulder Bank.

On January 7 sharks were seen feeding off that carcass, one kilometre north of Schnappers Point. A day later the partly submerged carcass was seen moving slowly towards Rabbit Island.

Department of Conservation communications advisor Trish Grant said it could be the remains of the dead whale that was reported last Thursday “but we can’t say for certain”.

READ MORE:

* Shark sends swimmers hurrying from water at Abel Tasman beach

* History and hidden wonders in Nelson Haven

* Fan favourite Tutu the Kaikōura whale dies leaving best mate behind



She said the whale fluke was “well decomposed” and “because the extent of decomposition, we can’t determine what species it is”.

“Our rangers are towing it away but we are still determining where we will take it. It’s too big and it’s condition too poor to lift it out of the water.

“We don't know where the rest of the remains are.”

supplied/Stuff The whale fluke floating in Nelson Harbour prompted a warning by the habourmaster.

Grant said DOC rangers had towed the tail to the outer side of the Boulder Bank and it was being tethered to further decompose naturally in the tidal zone.

A warning was issued by Nelson harbourmaster Andrew Hogg on Friday morning through the Nelson City Council’s Facebook page for swimmers to remain clear of the tail in case predators were nearby and for vessels to navigate with caution.

“You can just see something bright and white. It’s only the tail we can see.”

He said it was spotted on Friday morning by a member of the SUP Club.