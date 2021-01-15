Large fire at West Coast ironsand mine site
Multiple fire crews are battling a building fire at a Waikato West Coast mining site.
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Karen Larking said they received a number of calls around 9.43am on Friday from the Taharoa iron sand mine.
“It was well-involved on our arrival, they did a second alarm to get more resources there. We currently have four pumps and four water tankers on site.”
There are crews from Taharoa sands, Pirongia, Ōtorohanga, Kāwhai, Te Kūiti and Cambridge.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Stuff