Large fire at West Coast ironsand mine site

Several calls were made about a fire at the Taharoa iron sand mine on Friday morning (file photo).

Multiple fire crews are battling a building fire at a Waikato West Coast mining site.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Karen Larking said they received a number of calls around 9.43am on Friday from the Taharoa iron sand mine.

“It was well-involved on our arrival, they did a second alarm to get more resources there. We currently have four pumps and four water tankers on site.”

GOOGLE MAPS Fire crews are currently attending a building fire at Taharoa ironsand mine

There are crews from Taharoa sands, Pirongia, Ōtorohanga, Kāwhai, Te Kūiti and Cambridge.

There are no reports of any injuries.