Forty firefighters contain scrub fire near Invercargill

A large scrub fire at Ryal Bush, near Invercargill, has been contained and Fire and Emergency New Zealand is beginning to scale back its operation, a FENZ spokesperson says.

A fresh crew of firefighters will be brought in to keep watch overnight.

Forty firefighters have been battling the fire, measuring 200 metres by 20 metres, on Makarewa Browns Rd since late afternoon on Friday. At 8pm a helicopter with a monsoon bucket was still being used, along with a digger to get to difficult areas.

The firefighters were from the Hedgehope, Invercargill, Wallacetown and Drummond brigades.

FENZ was notified about the fire at 4pm. The Invercargill and Wallacetown brigades each sent a pump and a tanker, with Invercargill also sending two support units.