Waitākere 'hospital cat' Daisy missing, leaving owner and social media followers worried

Daisy the hospital cat has been making special visits to Waitākere Hospital for more than a year.

A cat known to be the purr-fect medicine for patients at a West Auckland hospital has gone missing.

Daisy, a 2-year-old ragdoll-cross, has made frequent visits to Waitākere Hospital since Easter 2019 and prefers the hospital environment to her Henderson home.

Photos on her Facebook page show her wandering the corridors of the hospital, inside ambulances or on patients’ beds.

Her favourite wards are the maternity and older adults' area.

But in the past few days the Daisy the Hospital Cat Facebook feed has been filled with posts from some of her dedicated 2300 followers asking where she is.

The last posts picturing her fluffy face were on Monday, January 11.

Owner Chelsea Smith said Daisy had been home for dinner on Tuesday, but had not been since.

Supplied Daisy once made herself comfortable in the driver's seat of an ambulance.

Daisy was noticeably absent from all of her usual haunts, so Smith thought she may have jumped into someone’s car – as she has done before – but hoped she was “safe and being fed”.

Although without her collar, Smith said Daisy was microchipped, so she would be traced back to her owner if she found her way into a veterinary clinic to be scanned.

Smith said Daisy hitched a ride to Massey the week before Christmas, but the furthest she had ever ventured was New Lynn, where she spent a few days before someone contacted her owners.

With no clues as to where she might be this time, Smith admitted she was considering putting pamphlets up in the area over the weekend.

Anyone who had seen Daisy since Tuesday, January 12, or ended up finding her, is asked to contact Smith via Daisy’s fan Facebook page.