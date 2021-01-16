Eden Park could host concerts as early as February, trust says

Stuff survey finds most Eden Park neighbours are in favour of more concerts. First published May 2019

Concerts at Auckland’s Eden Park could be staged as early as February or March if no appeal is filed by opposed neighbours.

A panel of independent commissioners agreed up to six concerts a year could be held at the country’s biggest sports stadium following a years-long dispute with neighbours over whether gigs should be allowed.

The concerts can take place on weekdays, Saturdays, Sundays preceding a public holiday, and public holidays, subject to restrictions on frequency, duration and timing.

The decision follows a hearing in November which attracted 3100 submissions – 2966 in support of the proposal, 10 neutral, and 180 against.

The Eden Park Trust Board argued concerts would generate new revenue crucial to its future viability after requiring a $63 million bailout package of loans and a grant from the council.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Eden Park stadium can now host up to six concerts a year.

Chairman Doug McKay told Stuff on Saturday a concert could be staged in February or March if the Eden Park Neighbourhood Association (EPNA) - which had claimed the venue was not a suitable for concerts due to the noise and disruption to residents - did not file an appeal against the panel’s decision.

McKay said he wanted the association to “put aside any thoughts” of an appeal to avoid both parties having to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars and delay matters up for another year.

“We hope to give Aucklanders and the nation the highest quality experience that is possible in a big stadium – something Auckland hasn’t been able to do for decades.”

McKay said the trust board was “very pleased” with the independent commissioners’ decision.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Eden Park Trust Board chairman Doug McKay said it was “very pleased” with the decision to allow six concerts in a year.

“We couldn’t have done it without the major support from the community and the submitters.

“We’re very pleased that Auckland can finally have a concert venue that a leading city should have.”

McKay said the trust board would respect the views of the opposed neighbours.

“There are a lot of conditions we will have to comply with, and we will mitigate the concerns as much as possible.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Former prime minister Helen Clark makes her presentation to a planning hearing over Eden Park's bid to have the right to stage up to six concerts a year.

The Eden Park Residents’ Association was also “thrilled” concerts had been approved.

Member Shona Tagg told Stuff on Friday: “It's a great decision, a great outcome.”

She said 95 per cent of the association’s members had been in support of concerts.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Doug McKay, chairman of The Eden Park Trust, hopes the Eden Park Neighbourhood Association will not file an appeal.

The wealth of submissions in support showed the decision to host concerts was what the people want, she said.

Former prime minister Helen Clark was a leading opponent of the proposal.

Clark told the hearing concerts at Eden Park stadium would “represent a home invasion of noise”.

Clark and Eden Park Neighbourhood Association (EPNA) have been approached for comment.

Nearly 80 per cent of people living around Eden Park support the stadium's ambition to stage night concerts, according to a survey conducted by Stuff in May 2019.

Only 14 per cent of residents opposed the stadium being allowed to stage up to six concerts a year, without having to go through a full planning approval for each one.