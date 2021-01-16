Fire crews called to several small fires near North Canterbury landmark

Fire at Frog Rock, Weka Pass. A witness saw a motorbike exhaust throwing sparks from behind it onto the dry grass.

A vegetation fire near a North Canterbury landmark could have been ignited by a sparking motorbike, according to a witness.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) shift manager Andrew Norris said two fire trucks and two water tanks had been sent to the scene on Weka Pass, near Frog Rock, following reports of “several small fires”.

“There was some speculation because it is right near the railway, but the train is not running today so there is no relation,” he said.

Emma Dangerfield/Stuff Fire crews have been called to Frog Rock, in North Canterbury, following reports of several small fires.

A motorist told Stuff they were driving through Weka Pass and noticed patches of smoke and then flames on the side of the road.

“A beekeeper had stopped a motorbike travelling in front of him that was firing sparks from the exhaust and igniting the road side,” she said.

“Two men used water from their campervans and other people used small fire extinguishers to try and contain the fire until the engines arrived.”

Norris said all the fires were now out and the road was open but with traffic management in place.

